Twitter's 50,000 plus slurs to put Elon Musk's safety rules to test

Twitter's safety chief said on Saturday that a coordinated trolling operation that sent out obscenities thousands of times tested the platform's moderation procedures after it was taken owned by billionaire Elon Musk, adding that the rules "haven't changed."

Late Thursday, hours after Musk took control, far-right voices celebrated what they believed was their newly-reclaimed right to free speech with posts challenging transgender identity and masks, as well as using racist slurs and another offensive language.

However, Twitter's chief of safety and integrity, Yoel Roth, tweeted that "Twitter's policies haven't changed. Hateful conduct has no place here. And we're taking steps to put a stop to an organized effort to make people think we have."

"We've seen a small number of accounts post a ton of Tweets that include slurs and other derogatory terms," Roth said of the past 48 hours.

"To give you a sense of scale: More than 50,000 Tweets repeatedly using a particular slur came from just 300 accounts," he added.

He claimed that 'nearly all' of the accounts are fake.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-elon-musk-denies-allegations-of-firing-twitter-employees-to-avoid-payouts-2997430

"We've taken action to ban the users involved in this trolling campaign - and are going to continue working to address this in the days to come to make Twitter safe and welcoming for everyone," the statement reads.

The Tesla CEO stressed that "we have not yet made any modifications to Twitter's content moderation policies" in a tweet that Roth also retweeted.

Many Twitter users are uneasy about the direction Musk wants to take Twitter, one of the most important venues for international conversation and diplomacy, because of the word "yet."

Musk has vowed to reduce the use of human editors and instead depend more on computer algorithms. Conservatives claim that previous moderating unfairly singled out their viewpoints.

However, critics caution that in the absence of norms, the "digital town square" of the world runs the risk of turning into a free-for-all of false information, which might have dangerous repercussions for democracy and public health.

(With inputs from Agencies)