Twitter layoffs: #OneTeam trends as ex-employees bid emotional goodbye after getting fired by Elon Musk

As the Twitter layoffs are happening in full force under new CEO Elon Musk, ex-employees bid a tearful goodbye to the microblogging website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

Elon Musk became the CEO of Twitter after the takeover (File photo)

Twitter is undergoing quick and drastic new changes under new CEO Elon Musk, who recently took over the microblogging platform after a whopping USD 44 billion deal. After firing former CEO Parag Agarwal from his post, a wave of layoffs has been going on across Twitter.

After Elon Musk announced that layoffs in Twitter are inevitable due to the daily loss the company is incurring currently, many Twitter employees have been logged out of their official accounts and email IDs in the middle of the night, indicating that they have been fired.

Twitter employees remained under a cloud of uncertainty after the layoffs were announced by the social media platform through an official email, with many of them bidding an emotional and tearful goodbye to the company they worked at for years.

Chris Younie, who handled entertainment partnerships at Twitter, took to social media and said that he had been logged out of his accounts and Mac at 3 am in the morning, which clearly indicated that he has been laid off by the company.

Younie wrote on Twitter, “Well this isn’t looking promising. Can’t log into emails. Mac won’t turn on. But so grateful this is happening at 3 am. Really appreciate the thoughtfulness on the timing front guys. Meanwhile to everyone else at Twitter, you’re the best. #OneTeam.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Many ex-employees of Twitter posted their experiences in the company and said an emotional goodbye using the hashtag #OneTeam after they were fired under the new CEO Elon Musk. Here are some of the best tweets using #OneTeam.

In one of his first moves as the new CEO of the company, Elon Musk decided to axe the top executives and employees of Twitter after months of a bitter and controversial legal battle, which didn’t go in the Tesla CEO’s favour.

Issuing a justification for the layoffs on Twitter, Musk had tweeted earlier, “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.”

READ | 'Industry can do better': Twitter employees react to Elon Musk's mass lay-off drive

