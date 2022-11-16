Headlines

Twitter: Elon Musk revealed relaunch date for blue check subscription, check details

"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk tweeted.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 07:53 AM IST

Billionaire Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that the much-desired blue check subscription service on Twitter will be reactivated on Nov. 29, a slight change from his previous tentative timetable.

Musk tweeted, "Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid."

According to Musk, the blue check will be removed if someone changes their verified name "until the name is confirmed by Twitter to meet terms of service" with the latest version.

Before only verified accounts of public figures including journalists, politicians, and well-known people could display the coveted blue check mark. But earlier this week, Twitter launched a membership option that is available to anyone willing to pay to increase revenue as Musk battles to keep advertisers.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-russia-made-missile-falls-in-poland-joe-biden-woken-up-mid-sleep-holds-emergency-nato-meeting-3002595

The Tesla CEO has previously stated that Twitter Blue would likely "come back end of next week."

On November 11, Twitter, which is run by Elon Musk, halted the fee-based blue tick verification badges. After deciding to charge users $8 for the premium blue tick verification badge, the social media network had to reconsider after a large number of bogus 'verified' accounts started to appear on Twitter.

The trust and safety team had reported the scamming, according to The Verge. "Motivated scammers/bad actors could be willing to pay... to leverage increased amplification to achieve their ends where their upside exceeds the cost," the memo, which Verge was able to get, stated.

The group also discussed impersonation. “Impersonation of world leaders, advertisers, brand partners, election officials, and other high profile individuals."

Musk took the situation into his own hands and tweeted that any accounts attempting to imitate others will be removed unless they explicitly stated that they were parody accounts.

(With inputs from Reuters)

