Twitter accounts of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama, and several others hacked

Twitter took the unprecedented step to stop these verified accounts from publishing any tweet.

Many verified Twitter accounts including that of noted celebrities like including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality television show star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama, billionaire Elon Musk, and rapper Kanye West were hacked on Wednesday.

Others affected include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and the corporate accounts for Uber and Apple. Several accounts of cryptocurrency-focused organizations were also hijacked.

According to several US media outlets the twitter accounts were compromised and posted tweets that appeared to promote a cryptocurrency scam.

In a statement, Twitter stated, users "may be unable to tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident."

However, Twitter did not clarify the cause of the breach to the public.

Verified users include celebrities, journalists, and news agencies as well as governments, politicians, heads of state, and emergency services.

Experts claim that a breach of this nature suggests that hackers may have gained access at the system level, rather than getting access to individual accounts.

"This appears to be the worst hack of a major social media platform yet," A news agency quote co-founder of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike as saying.

Some experts are even suggesting that the hackers had access to Twitter's back end.

Twitter told a news agency that it was investigating the "security incident", and would be issuing a statement soon.

The incident raises serious question about Twitters cybersecurity.