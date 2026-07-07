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Twin Blasts In Syria: Explosion near Damascus hotel housing French President, was Emmanuel Macron target?

Two explosions struck near the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Syria, triggering heightened security. Macron was not at the hotel during the blasts.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 03:54 PM IST

Twin Blasts In Syria: Explosion near Damascus hotel housing French President, was Emmanuel Macron target?
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Two explosions were heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Tuesday, close to the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron is staying during his official visit. The blasts triggered a major security response, with authorities cordoning off the area as investigations got underway.

Blasts Occur Near Macron's Hotel

According to Reuters, citing a security source, a series of explosive devices detonated near the hotel housing the French president. Security forces quickly sealed off roads around the site and stepped up security measures following the explosions.

Videos circulating on social media showed smoke rising from the area shortly after the blasts, although officials have not yet confirmed the full extent of the damage or whether there were any casualties.

Macron was not at the Hotel

The French presidency said President Macron was not inside the hotel when the explosions occurred. An official from the Élysée Palace told Reuters that the French leader had left earlier in the morning to meet Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the presidential palace.

As a result, Macron did not hear or witness the explosions.

Bombs planted in dumpster and vehicle

AFP reported that the twin blasts took place near the Four Seasons Hotel in central Damascus, where Macron is staying during his visit.

Sources familiar with the investigation said one explosive device had been concealed inside a dumpster, while another was planted in a vehicle parked near the hotel.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, but no group has claimed responsibility so far.

Attack comes days after deadly cafe bombing

The explosions come just days after another bomb attack in Damascus. An explosive device detonated inside a café near the Justice Palace, killing at least 10 people and injuring two others.

The latest incident has once again raised concerns about security in the Syrian capital despite recent signs of stability.

Macron's historic visit to Syria

Macron arrived in Syria on Monday, becoming the first leader from the European Union to visit the country since the fall of the Assad regime in 2024.

His visit comes during a period of relative calm in the Middle East following the month-long conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The French president is expected to hold talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Tuesday. He is also accompanied by several leading French business figures, including CMA CGM Chairman Rodolphe Saadé and TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

After concluding his engagements in Damascus, Macron is scheduled to travel to Ankara, Türkiye, to attend the upcoming NATO summit.

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