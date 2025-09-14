Turning Point USA to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s life at mega event, Donald Trump to attend; know date, timing, other details

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist and US President Donald Trump’s close aide, was killed at Utah University during his address at an event. Days after his death, Turning Point USA, Kirk’s organisation, has announced a public memorial service which will be a mega event.

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist and US President Donald Trump’s close aide, was killed at Utah University during his address at an event. Days after his death, Turning Point USA, Kirk’s organisation, has announced a public memorial service for Charlie Kirk, which will take place this Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

How will the memorial service be?

Calling people to be a part of the event, the organisation announced, “Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend.”

Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend.



The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ.https://t.co/t0KIbEbhaP pic.twitter.com/KNM2xFNvUi — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 13, 2025

His body was taken to Phoenix on Thursday via Air Force Two, as Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and Kirk’s wife Erika accompanied. Hansen Mortuary Chapel near Seventh Street received the casket, and he will be laid to rest at Northern Avenue in Phoenix. The details regarding the arrangements for his burial have not yet been made public.

President Donald Trump has ordered flags to fly at half-staff nationwide and assured that he is likely to attend the memorial service. He called Kirk “a close ally and friend” who “wanted to help young people” and “didn’t deserve this.” Trump announced that Kirk will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Charlie Kirk’s popularity has been huge due to which the memorial service is likely to draw a major crowd. The service will start at 11 am, with the opening being done at 8 am. According to Turning Point USA, the event will be a celebration of Kirk’s “remarkable life and enduring legacy.” The State Farm Stadium can accommodate around 60,000 people. The mourners are expected to come in large numbers to remember the life of Kirk and express their grief. The stadium is also hosting an NFL game on the same day. Kirk’s followers have been paying tribute and organising various vigils at Turning Point USA headquarters and also at Kirk’s home.

The details of the event are hosted on a page titled ‘Fight for Charlie’.

ALSO READ: London protests: Over 100000 gather in UK for anti-immigration rally triggered by Charlie Kirk's assassination

What is Turning Point USA?

Turning Point USA, or TPUSA, is an organisation founded by Charlie Kirk in 2012. It is believed to be the fastest-growing organisation of campus chapters in the US, with chapters organised at over 850 campuses. According to TPUSA, its mission is “to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government”.