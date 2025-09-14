Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Operation Sindoor a waste': Pahalgam victim who lost father, brother on India vs Pak Asia Cup match

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV and online?

Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika shares final emotional moments with husband’s body, ‘The world is...’

Elon Musk urges protestors to fightback in virtual address during Tommy Robinson led rally in London, says, 'destruction of Britain...', WATCH

Big Boost for Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway to cut Meerut-Prayagraj travel time to 6 hours, set to open by...

BIG Blow to India as star Indian cricketer suffers injury ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup face-off, he is...

Disha Patani steps out for first public appearance after firing near her Bareilly home: Watch

Railway RRB Group D exam CEN 08/2024 schedule out; CBT city slip, admit card expected soon at rrbcdg.gov.in

Turning Point USA to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s life at mega event, Donald Trump to attend; know date, timing, other details

Ahead of IND vs PAK clash at Asia Cup, BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla gives BIG update on Team India’s jersey sponsorship, says 'will be finalised in…'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Operation Sindoor a waste': Pahalgam victim who lost father, brother on India vs Pak Asia Cup match

'Operation Sindoor a waste': Pahalgam victim who lost father, brother on India v

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV and online?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch

Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika shares final emotional moments with husband’s body, ‘The world is...’

Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika shares final emotional moments with husband’s body, ‘T

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeWorld

WORLD

Turning Point USA to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s life at mega event, Donald Trump to attend; know date, timing, other details

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist and US President Donald Trump’s close aide, was killed at Utah University during his address at an event. Days after his death, Turning Point USA, Kirk’s organisation, has announced a public memorial service which will be a mega event.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 08:36 AM IST

Turning Point USA to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s life at mega event, Donald Trump to attend; know date, timing, other details
TPUSA will organise a memorial service to honour Charlie Kirk.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist and US President Donald Trump’s close aide, was killed at Utah University during his address at an event. Days after his death, Turning Point USA, Kirk’s organisation, has announced a public memorial service for Charlie Kirk, which will take place this Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

How will the memorial service be?

Calling people to be a part of the event, the organisation announced, “Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend.”

His body was taken to Phoenix on Thursday via Air Force Two, as Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and Kirk’s wife Erika accompanied. Hansen Mortuary Chapel near Seventh Street received the casket, and he will be laid to rest at Northern Avenue in Phoenix. The details regarding the arrangements for his burial have not yet been made public.

President Donald Trump has ordered flags to fly at half-staff nationwide and assured that he is likely to attend the memorial service. He called Kirk “a close ally and friend” who “wanted to help young people” and “didn’t deserve this.” Trump announced that Kirk will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Charlie Kirk’s popularity has been huge due to which the memorial service is likely to draw a major crowd. The service will start at 11 am, with the opening being done at 8 am. According to Turning Point USA, the event will be a celebration of Kirk’s “remarkable life and enduring legacy.” The State Farm Stadium can accommodate around 60,000 people. The mourners are expected to come in large numbers to remember the life of Kirk and express their grief. The stadium is also hosting an NFL game on the same day. Kirk’s followers have been paying tribute and organising various vigils at Turning Point USA headquarters and also at Kirk’s home.

The details of the event are hosted on a page titled ‘Fight for Charlie’.

ALSO READ: London protests: Over 100000 gather in UK for anti-immigration rally triggered by Charlie Kirk's assassination

What is Turning Point USA?

Turning Point USA, or TPUSA, is an organisation founded by Charlie Kirk in 2012. It is believed to be the fastest-growing organisation of campus chapters in the US, with chapters organised at over 850 campuses. According to TPUSA, its mission is “to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government”. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shots fired outside Disha Patani's home in Bareilly over alleged insult of..., responsibility taken by...
Shots fired outside Disha Patani's home in Bareilly
Uddhav Thackeray questions centre over India-Pak Asia Cup clash: 'How can blood, cricket go together'?
Uddhav Thackeray questions centre over India-Pak Asia Cup clash
BTS leader RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...
BTS' RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...
India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
Charlie Kirk assassination: Confronted by father, suspect Tyler Robinson threatened suicide rather than...
Confronted by father, suspect Tyler Robinson threatened suicide rather than...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE