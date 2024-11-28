According to a report by FIIDS, the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh has faced over 200 attacks, following the collapse of the previous Sheikh Hasina government on August 5. The attackers have targeted multiple temple and other religious sites belonging to the minority communities.

An Indian-American body has urged US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump to conduct an independent enquiry into escalating attacks on the Hindus in Bangladesh.

The body raised concerns that the Indian neighbour is "descending into a radicalised Islamic state", and appealed to the two leaders to address the imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

In a letter addressed to the US President-elect, Khanderao Kand, president of Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), emphasised that the US, the State Department and the UN must act now to restore democracy and protect minorities in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is rapidly descending into a radicalised Islamic state, all under the watch of the US, the State Department, and the UN who must act now to restore democracy and protect minorities. I request not only President Biden but would urge President Trump and his transition team to give priority to restoration of peace and protect minorities in Bangladesh," he said.

In a separate letter to Joe Biden, Kand said, "Bangladesh's progress as a democratic and inclusive society depends on safeguarding the rights of all its citizens, including its most vulnerable populations. We trust that your leadership will champion these values and help restore hope for those who continue to face oppression and displacement."

According to a report by FIIDS, the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh has faced over 200 attacks, following the collapse of the previous Sheikh Hasina government on August 5. The attackers have targeted multiple temple and other religious sites belonging to the minority communities.

Moreover, Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu priest and former leader of the ISCKON was arrested in a sedition case and was denied bail by the cout, triggering widespread protests across the country.

MEA expresses concern over the denial of bail

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs also expressed its apprehensions regarding the denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das.

"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh", the statement read.

The MEA further emphasised that "it is unfortunate that while the perpretators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings."

"We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression", it added.