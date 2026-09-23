FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nani reveals what makes 'rockstar' Raghav Juyal's performance in The Paradise special: 'You are going to be shocked'

Nani reveals what makes Raghav Juyal's performance in The Paradise special

Have IITs become mousetraps? Why are brilliant SC, ST & OBC students dying? 53 campus deaths have put alarm bells ringing

Have IITs become mousetraps? Why are brilliant SC, ST & OBC students dying?

NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape

NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue at UNGA, calls for dialogue under UN Charter

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised Kashmir issue again at UN General Assembly, saying disputes in South Asia including Kashmir should be addressed through dialogue under UN Charter.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 08:50 AM IST

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue at UNGA, calls for dialogue under UN Charter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has raised the Kashmir issue again at the United Nations General Assembly, calling for disputes in South Asia to be addressed through dialogue and within the framework of the UN Charter.

"In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions," Erdogan said in his address on Tuesday.

He delivered the remarks in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the UN headquarters. Erdogan has repeatedly used the UNGA platform to raise the Kashmir issue in recent years, despite India's consistent objections.

Beyond Kashmir, Erdogan used his address to call for stronger international action on Gaza, renewed recognition of Palestinian statehood and reforms to the UN Security Council.

Erdogan's remarks on Kashmir over the years

Erdogan has used his UNGA addresses to comment on Kashmir on several occasions. His remarks have varied in tone, but the issue has remained a recurring feature of his speeches.

The most contentious comments came in 2019, shortly after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

At the 74th UNGA in September 2019, Erdogan said "8 million people are virtually under blockade, unfortunately, unable to step outside of Kashmir".

The remarks drew a strong response from New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled a planned visit to Turkey, while India also moved to scale back defence cooperation with Ankara.

Erdogan continued to speak about Kashmir in subsequent UNGA addresses. In 2021, he described Kashmir as an "ongoing problem for 74 years" and called for a resolution that reflected the "aspirations of our Kashmiris".

India again objected to the remarks. The Ministry of External Affairs said Erdogan's repeated comments "reflected neither an understanding of history nor of the conduct of diplomacy".

After a period in which Kashmir received less attention in his UN remarks, Erdogan again raised the issue at the 80th UNGA session in 2025.

"We are pleased with the ceasefire achieved following the tensions... The issue of Kashmir should be resolved on the basis of UN resolutions," Erdogan said.

India has reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and objected to attempts to use an international forum to raise what it considers a bilateral and internal matter.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue at UNGA, calls for dialogue under UN Charter
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue at UNGA
Donald Trump says US officials held 3-hour meeting with Iran delegation at UNGA, calls it positive
Donald Trump says US officials held 3-hour meeting with Iran delegation at UNGA
Gold, Silver prices today, September 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, Silver prices today, September 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
IIT Bombay Student Death: What family, faculty and police say about Sahil Wakode's suicide case
IIT Bombay Student Death: What family, faculty and police say about Sahil Wakode
US, Denmark, Greenland Sign Defence Pact: What does deal mean?
US, Denmark, Greenland Sign Defence Pact: What does deal mean?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement