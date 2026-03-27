US-Iran War: If Pentagon launches ground assaults, how it could get trapped in long, bloody, unpredictable war
Turkish actress Hande Ercel breaks silence after arrest warrant issued against her amid 'narco party' probe: 'Will return to the country'
New Rules From April 1, 2026: From ITR, meal card to HRA, changes that may impact your pocket
Aamir Khan makes huge statement after getting trolled for 'I have not seen Dhurandhar 2' comment, reveals 'I barely watch films'
Bangladesh Jamaat MP alleged of ordering ban Hindu's Bhagavad Gita recital on Independence day event
Who is Colonel Bhupinder Shahi? Man behind Dhurandhar 2’s realism, has real-life spy connection
US-Israel-Iran war: Explosions heard near Pakistan Embassy, Ambassador’s residence in Tehran; was it a 'targeted attack'?
Redefining the Boundaries of Intelligent Systems: How Lohith Reddy Kalluru Is Engineering the Future of AI-Driven Infrastructure
LPG Crisis in India: Govt raises commercial cylinder allocation to 70% of pre-crisis levels amid US-Iran conflict
Uttarakhand accident: Bus loses control, overturns near Nainital's Bhowali; 1 killed, several injured; here's what we know so far
WORLD
Popular Turkish Actress Hande Ercel has found herself in a major controversy related to anti-drugs and narco party probe after an arrest warrant was issued against her. Ercel stated on her Instagram page that she learned about the arrest warrant through the media.
Popular Turkish Actress Hande Ercel has found herself in a major controversy related to anti-drugs and narco party probe after an arrest warrant was issued against her. As per reports, several high profile celebrities and sports personalities are alleged to be attendees of the narco parties hosted by fugitive businessman Kasım Garipoglu. It is alleged that in these parties drugs abuse, sex workers and many illegal activities were taking place.
Hande Ercel is one of Turkey’s most popular actresses, who received fame through her drama Aşk Laftan Anlamaz, all thaks to her sizzling chemistry with actor Burak Deniz. However, she received international fame with her drama Sen Cal Kapimi (Love Is in the Air).
Ercel stated on her Instagram page that she learned about the arrest warrant through the media. She added that she has been abroad for the past month but is ready to return to give testimony. As per reports, Ercel is currently abroad and has not yet given testimony.
She wrote, "I have been abroad for about a month due to my education. Last night, like you, I learned through the news reports about the matter, and I will return to my country to help clarify it and give my statement. I am someone who loves her country and trusts the state and Turkish justice. I believe the situation will be clarified as soon as possible."
According to the investigation, 16 people are involved in the case, including billionaires Hakan Sabancı and Kerim Sabancı, former presidents of football clubs 'Besiktas' and 'Galatasaray' former footballer Ferhat Aydın, and actor Tugce Ozbudak from the series 'Adanalı.' Their names were reportedly found in the phone of the Garipoglu family driver, Ismail Ahmet Akcay. Several bartenders also revealed numerous names.