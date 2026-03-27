Turkish actress Hande Ercel breaks silence after arrest warrant issued against her amid 'narco party' probe: 'Will return to the country'

Popular Turkish Actress Hande Ercel has found herself in a major controversy related to anti-drugs and narco party probe after an arrest warrant was issued against her. Ercel stated on her Instagram page that she learned about the arrest warrant through the media.

Popular Turkish Actress Hande Ercel has found herself in a major controversy related to anti-drugs and narco party probe after an arrest warrant was issued against her. As per reports, several high profile celebrities and sports personalities are alleged to be attendees of the narco parties hosted by fugitive businessman Kasım Garipoglu. It is alleged that in these parties drugs abuse, sex workers and many illegal activities were taking place.

Hande Ercel is one of Turkey’s most popular actresses, who received fame through her drama Aşk Laftan Anlamaz, all thaks to her sizzling chemistry with actor Burak Deniz. However, she received international fame with her drama Sen Cal Kapimi (Love Is in the Air).

Hande Ercel breaks silence

Ercel stated on her Instagram page that she learned about the arrest warrant through the media. She added that she has been abroad for the past month but is ready to return to give testimony. As per reports, Ercel is currently abroad and has not yet given testimony.

She wrote, "I have been abroad for about a month due to my education. Last night, like you, I learned through the news reports about the matter, and I will return to my country to help clarify it and give my statement. I am someone who loves her country and trusts the state and Turkish justice. I believe the situation will be clarified as soon as possible."

The anti-drug probe

According to the investigation, 16 people are involved in the case, including billionaires Hakan Sabancı and Kerim Sabancı, former presidents of football clubs 'Besiktas' and 'Galatasaray' former footballer Ferhat Aydın, and actor Tugce Ozbudak from the series 'Adanalı.' Their names were reportedly found in the phone of the Garipoglu family driver, Ismail Ahmet Akcay. Several bartenders also revealed numerous names.