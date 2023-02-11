Search icon
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: India sends 841 cartons of medicines, protection safety tools under Operation Dost to Turkey

As part of "Operation Dost," the Indian Army established a field hospital to aid the earthquake victims in Turkey.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 06:04 AM IST

Under Operation Dost, India sent 841 cartons of medicines, protection safety tools, and diagnostics to quake-hit Turkey and Syria, according to official sources on Friday. The official sources told ANI that India had dispatched 841 cartons of medicine, protection safety tools, and diagnostics with a weight of 6.19 tons have been sent to Turkey and Syria.

More than 22,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria after magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes struck on Monday, and rescue workers are racing against time to pull survivors from the rubble of collapsed buildings in harsh winter conditions, reported CNN.

The medicines that have been sent include Paracetamol 100 ML IV, Ceftriaxone GM INJ, Propofol INJ., etc. The protection and safety tools that have been sent include gowns, gloves, shoe covers, and caps.

The other medical aid includes Electrocardiographs six channels, Syringe Pump, and a Physiologic monitor system. Indian army set up a field hospital under `Operation Dost` to provide assistance to Turkey`s earthquake-hit people on Thursday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, tweeted, "The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Turkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store. The team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people."

The official spokesperson Arindham Bagchi also tweeted, "The Indian Army team of medical specialists is on the job 24X7, providing relief to those injured.”

He also shared some glimpses from the field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay. Earlier, India`s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI) on Thursday tweeted an image of a female Indian Army officer hugging a Turkish woman in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkey.

The tweet read: "#OperationDost We Care. #IndianArmy #Turkiye."Jaishankar on Thursday said the sixth plane from India carrying rescue personnel, essentials, and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts has reached Turkey. The sixth flight carried more rescue teams, dog squads, and essential medicines for the quake-hit country. 

