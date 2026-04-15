Turkey school shooting: 4 dead, 20 injured after student opens fire; second incident in two days

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Turkey's Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said prosecutors had launched an investigation into the school shooting. A day before, an ex-student had opened fire at his former school in Siverek district of Sanliurfa province, injuring more than a dozen people before killing himself.
A student opened fire inside a middle school in Turkey on Wednesday (April 15), killing four people and injuring 20 others, a local official said. The incident has come just one day after 16 people were injured in a school shooting, in which the attacker took his own life. Kahramanmaras province governor Mukerrem Unluer said that a teacher and three students died in the attack on Wednesday.
In a statement to reporters, governor Unluer said: "A student came to school with guns that we believe belonged to his father in his backpack. He entered two classrooms and opened fire randomly, causing injuries and deaths." Footage released by the Turkish media showed tearful parents who had rushed to the school located in the southern province. TV footage also showed ambulances present in the area. Police have ramped up security around the school building after the deadly attack.
Turkey's Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said prosecutors had launched an investigation into the school shooting. A day before, an ex-student had opened fire at his former school in Siverek district of Sanliurfa province, injuring more than a dozen people before killing himself during a showdown with the police. Ten students and one teacher were among the casualties in that attack.
The back-to-back incidents have come despite the fact that school shootings are rare in Turkey. In May 2024, a former student had killed the principal of a private high school in Istanbul city, five months after he was expelled.