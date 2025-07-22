Turkey's Erdogan makes big claim on Cyprus on 51st Anniversary of Turkish invasion, sparks NATO...

In 1974, Turkey invaded northern Cyprus following a coup backed by Greece, aimed at uniting the island with the Greek mainland. The Turkish military swiftly took control of approximately 36% of the island's territory.

Fifty-one years after Turkey's military intervention in Cyprus, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again ignited tensions by reiterating support for a two-state solution for the divided island—a move that has triggered strong reactions within NATO. Marking the anniversary of the 1974 invasion, Erdogan called for international recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), a self-declared entity recognised only by Turkey.

In 1974, Turkey invaded northern Cyprus following a coup backed by Greece, aimed at uniting the island with the Greek mainland. The Turkish military swiftly took control of approximately 36% of the island's territory. In 1983, the TRNC was proclaimed, but to date, no country other than Turkey has acknowledged its legitimacy. Greece and the Republic of Cyprus view Turkey’s occupation as illegal, while Ankara insists it was a peacekeeping mission to protect Turkish Cypriots.

Speaking at a commemorative event in Northern Cyprus, Erdogan stated, "It is time for the international community to accept the ground reality. We fully support a two-state solution." His remarks, which were followed by a military parade, have raised concerns across diplomatic circles and intensified friction within NATO—where both Turkey and Greece are member states.

The Origins of the Two-State Theory

The roots of the Cyprus divide trace back to 1974, when the Greek-backed paramilitary group EOKA-B attempted a coup to overthrow the Cypriot government and unify the island with Greece. In response, Turkey launched a military operation on July 20, 1974, citing the need to protect Turkish Cypriots. This resulted in the occupation of the island's northern part. Nine years later, Turkey unilaterally declared the formation of the TRNC, a state that remains internationally unrecognized.

Over the decades, Turkey has bolstered its control over Northern Cyprus. Today, around 30,000 Turkish troops are stationed there, and thousands of Turkish citizens have been settled to change the region's demographic balance. Despite some recent trust-building efforts initiated by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, talks have stalled due to the insistence by TRNC's Turkish-backed leader Ersin Tatar that any negotiations begin with recognition of the north as a sovereign state.

NATO’s Dilemma in the Cyprus Dispute

The Cyprus issue places NATO in a difficult position. As both Greece and Turkey are NATO allies, their territorial and political conflict presents a rare intra-alliance challenge. Tensions over maritime rights, gas reserves, and military build-ups in the Eastern Mediterranean have only deepened the divide. Importantly, NATO’s collective defense clause (Article 5) does not apply to disputes between member states, meaning other NATO countries are not obliged to intervene if conflict arises between Greece and Turkey.

This standoff has not only escalated tensions within NATO but has also created diplomatic rifts within the European Union. Cyprus, an EU member, continues to call for broader international support against what it sees as illegal Turkish occupation.

Historical Context of the Cyprus Conflict

The island of Cyprus was under Ottoman control until 1878, after which Britain took over. Cyprus gained independence in 1960, but ethnic tensions soon erupted between Greek and Turkish Cypriots. A proposal in 1963 to amend the constitution triggered unrest, leading Turkish Cypriots to withdraw from the government. Trust between communities deteriorated, edging the island toward civil conflict.

Armed Greek nationalist groups like EOKA began pushing for Enosis—the island’s unification with Greece. The situation escalated in 1974 when Greece's military junta staged a coup in Cyprus. In response, Turkey launched "Operation Atilla," capturing the island’s north and displacing thousands of Greek Cypriots from their homes.

Erdogan’s latest push for a two-state model could potentially inflame the long-standing conflict and ignite broader regional instability. As diplomatic efforts falter, the island remains a symbol of unresolved geopolitical fault lines in the Eastern Mediterranean.