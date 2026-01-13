FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
This country replaces India as 2nd largest importer of Russian fossil fuel, not China, Pakistan

China remained the top buyer, accounting for 48 per cent of Russia's export revenues from the top five importers.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 04:13 PM IST

Turkey replaced India as the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in December 2025, according to the European think tank, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), PTI reported. This comes after Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and state-owned refiners sharply cut crude oil imports. With this, India fell to third place among buyers of Russian fossil fuels in the last month of 2025.

Russian hydrocarbon imports by India in December

The total Russian hydrocarbon imports by India stood at 2.3 billion euros in December, down from 3.3 billion euros in the preceding month, according to CREA. "Turkiye displaced India as the second largest importer, purchasing Euro 2.6 billion of Russian hydrocarbons in December," it said.

Who was the top buyer?

China remained the top buyer, accounting for 48 per cent (Euro 6 billion) of Russia's export revenues from the top five importers. "India was the third highest buyer of Russian fossil fuels, importing a total of Euro 2.3 billion of Russian hydrocarbons in December," CREA said.

"Crude oil constituted 78 per cent of India's purchases, totalling Euro 1.8 billion. Coal (Euro 424 million) and oil products (Euro 82 million) constituted the remainder of India's monthly imports." In November, India spent 2.6 billion euros on the purchase of Russian crude oil, which is processed in refineries to make fuels like petrol and diesel.

"India's Russian crude imports recorded a sharp 29 per cent month-on-month reduction to the lowest volumes since the implementation of the price cap policy. These drops occurred despite total imports growing marginally," CREA said without giving absolute numbers.

READ | Republic Day 2026: How to get free passes for full dress parade rehearsal? Know here

US sanctions on Russia

The US has imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, two of the largest oil producers in Russia, to cut off the Kremlin's resources for funding the Ukraine war. The sanctions have resulted in companies like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd halting or cutting imports for now. However, other refiners like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) continue to buy from non-sanctioned Russian entities. India, the world's third-largest oil importer, emerged as the biggest buyer of discounted Russian crude after Western countries shunned Moscow following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

