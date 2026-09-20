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Turkey ready to back Saudi Arabia as Houthis intensify attacks? Here's what Turkish FM Hakan Fidan said

As Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have put the Mecca Pact under focus, Turkey has now come forward, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan addressing the growing concerns.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 01:52 PM IST

Turkey ready to back Saudi Arabia as Houthis intensify attacks? Here's what Turkish FM Hakan Fidan said
Houthi attacks put Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Pact under focus. (AI-Generated)
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Saudi Arabia has been a major target of Houthi attacks in the past few days, and questions have been raised over its recently signed Mecca Pact. These attacks have put the new defence agreement involving Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan under scrutiny. Days after major attacks by Houthis, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has come forward and said that Ankara has no difficulty meeting Saudi Arabia's military needs under the Alliance.

Turkey ready to support Saudi Arabia?

Speaking to Turkish broadcaster NTV on Friday, Fidan said Ankara evaluated the security situation and stressed that Saudi should not be drawn into the wider conflict between Iran and the US.

''Saudi Arabia should be excluded from the equation because they are not seeking to participate. At this point, as members of the Mecca Alliance, we are closely monitoring the situation. We have some discussions that haven't been made public. Their military needs may be related to certain technical matters. We should have no difficulties meeting those needs,'' Fidan said.

Talking about Turkey's position on its commitment under the pact, he added, ''When we look at our agreement, countries have a responsibility to each other as allies. Our President is also a leader who keeps his word. There is an agreement that we have signed as a state. We are in solidarity on this issue. We are especially evaluating the situation analysis.''

What did Fidan say about the Iran-US conflict?

Fidan also spoke on the wider regional crisis and added, ''There has been a deadlock in US-Iran talks for the past few months. As a manifestation of this deadlock, we are seeing not only mutual attacks but also the opening of the Bab el Mandeb Strait from the Yemeni side. We are witnessing an expansionist operation towards Saudi Arabia. Now it is becoming increasingly complex.''

''We are focusing all our efforts on bringing the ongoing Iran-US negotiations to a conclusion, but there is a great deal of distrust between the parties. They had reached a consensus in Pakistan, but then setbacks emerged in its implementation. Now both sides have begun to interpret the ongoing process in a way that benefits them,'' he further said.

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