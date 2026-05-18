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Turkey: 4 killed, 8 injured after gunman opens fire; police launch manhunt

Two people died when the assailant opened fire inside a restaurant and the other two were killed elsewhere, with the gunman fleeing in a car, news agency DHA reported. Police have launched a massive manhunt to apprehend the shooter.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 18, 2026, 10:12 PM IST

Turkey: 4 killed, 8 injured after gunman opens fire; police launch manhunt
Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the shooter (Representational image).
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Four people were killed and another eight injured after a gunman opened fire near the southern Turkish city of Mersin on Monday (May 18), reports said. Two people died when the assailant opened fire inside a restaurant and the other two were killed elsewhere, with the gunman fleeing in a car, the Turkish news agency DHA reported. Police have launched a massive manhunt to apprehend the shooter.

The mass shooting occurred north of Tarsus city, about 40 kilometers northeast of Mersin, A widespread police manhunt, also involving helicopters, has since been launched. Reportedly, the shooter was a 17-year-old armed with a shotgun. The incident has come just weeks after two shootings by teenaged assailants hit Turkey. In the first incident, 16 people were wounded, while the second attack killed 10 people, most of whom were young school children.

Last month, back-to-back school shootings had rocked Turkey. The second of them was particularly devastating as a student opened fire at a middle school in central Turkey, leaving 10 people dead and more than a dozen others injured. The attacker was a school student in the eighth grade, officials had said at the time. Before those two attacks, school shootings were considered rare in Turkey.

Turkey has stringent gun laws in place, which require licensing, registration, and mental and criminal background checks. The country also levies severe penalties for illegal possession of guns.

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