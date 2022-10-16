Search icon
Turkey: Massive fire engulfs 24-storey skyscraper in Istanbul, video goes viral

A viral video from the incident shows smoke spreading around Istanbul. The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

Istanbul skyscraper fire (screengrab from the viral video)

A massive fire broke out in a 24-storey building in Turkey's Istanbul recently. Several videos from the incident are going viral on social media. Reports suggest that the incident took place in Fikirtepe in Istanbul.

The fire in Istanbul had been put out, The NTV channel claimed. However, the cause of the fire is yet unknown. According to a Tass report, the Kadikoy district's high-rise building's bottom levels quickly caught fire, and it rapidly spread to the top stories via the siding.

Videos also showed masses gathered to observe the incident and hordes of emergency cars surrounding the skyscraper that was on fire.

This incident took place just a few days after a different explosion ripped through the same neighbourhood in Istanbul. Three persons were killed and another was wounded in a massive explosion that occurred last weekend in a different residential building in Fikirtepe after a suspected gas leak.

