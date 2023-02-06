Turkey, Syria earthquake update: Death toll rises to 2,300, third quake hits Turkey in less than 24 hours

Turkey-Syria earthquake | Photo: Reuters

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Suria early Monday. A second quake of 7.5 magnitudes occurred in the afternoon. The third earthquake of 6.0 magnitude occurred in central Turkey. The death toll due to devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria rises to 2,300, reports AP.

Hundreds are still believed to be trapped under the wreckage. Rescue workers and residents are still searching for survivors. On both sides of the border, residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside on a cold, rainy and snowy winter night, as buildings were flattened and strong aftershocks continued.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999. The US Geological Survey measured Monday's quake at 7.8. At least 20 aftershocks followed, some hours later during daylight, the strongest measuring 6.6, Turkish authorities said.