Turkey blast: Know how Syrian woman planted bomb that killed six in Istanbul (Photo: Reuters)

A Syrian woman planted the bomb on Istanbul street in which six people were killed and several injured on Sunday, Turkish police have said. Reports suggest that she was trained by Kurdish militants.

The woman has reportedly admitted that she received an order from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The group has been listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies. Earlier, Istanbul police also detained 46 people in connection with the blast. The woman has been identified as Ahlam Albashir, Reuters reported.

In initial questioning, the woman said she was trained by Kurdish militants in Syria and entered Turkey through northwest Syria's Afrin region, the police said.

