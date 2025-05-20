Reports indicate that posters featuring a specific map have been put up in university halls across Dhaka and other areas frequented by youngsters and students.

India has severed ties with Turkey due to Turkey's backing of Pakistan in various sectors such as security, aviation, education, and trade. During India Pakistan tensions, Turkey openly stood with the country supporting terrorism. Not only this, the drones with which Pakistan attacked India were also given to Pakistan as charity by Turkey. Now, Turkey is intensifying its activities in Bangladesh, with the goal of implementing a similar engagement strategy as it did with Pakistan.

According to an Economic Times report, an alleged Turkish NGO-backed Islamist group has come up in Dhaka under the banner ‘Saltanat-e-Bangla’. The group has published a map promoting “Greater Bangladesh” that includes Myanmar’s Arakan State, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and the entire Northeast region of India.

Reports indicate that posters featuring a specific map have been put up in university halls across Dhaka and other areas frequented by youngsters and students. Moreover, some individuals who were previously associated with the Yunus regime have shown support for the concept of incorporating India's northeastern states into Bangladesh.

Earlier, in March, Md Yunus' government encouraged China to broaden its economic influence in Bangladesh, sparking controversy by suggesting that India's northeastern states, being landlocked, could present an opportunity.

During a visit where Yunus met with President Xi Jinping and signed nine agreements with Beijing, PTI quoted him as saying, "The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the seven sisters. They are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean."

Referring to Bangladesh as the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region, he highlighted a significant opportunity for expanding the Chinese economy.

Turkey-Bangladesh relations

According to ET, Turkey is boosting its influence in Bangladesh, similar to its relationship with Pakistan. Turkey has reportedly increased its engagement through proposed military supplies to the Bangladesh armed forces. Additionally, Turkish NGOs associated with the ruling AKP party have become more active in Bangladesh, with Pakistan allegedly facilitating closer ties between the two countries since August of the last year.

Experts on Turkish affairs told ET that the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood on Bangladesh's Islamists, along with the activities of Turkish NGOs, needs close monitoring.

This came after India-Bangladesh relations significantly deteriorated following Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus' failure to prevent attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, within the country.

India-Bangladesh relations

Bangladesh is a major competitor to India in the textile sector. According to news agency PTI, India-Bangladesh trade reached $12.9 billion in 2023-24.

On May 17, India imposed restrictions on imports from Bangladesh valued at $770 million, affecting approximately 42 percent of bilateral imports. Essential goods, including garments, processed foods, and plastic items, are now limited to specific seaports or entirely prohibited from land routes.