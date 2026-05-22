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Tulsi Gabbard resigns from Donald Trump's Cabinet as US intelligence chief, cites husband's cancer diagnosis

Tulsi Gabbard has resigned from Donald Trump’s cabinet, stepping down from her role as Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 23, 2026, 12:07 AM IST

Tulsi Gabbard resigns from Donald Trump's Cabinet as US intelligence chief, cites husband's cancer diagnosis
Tulsi Gabbard steps down from her role as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in Trump's Cabinet. (Pic Credits: Instagram/tulsigabbard)
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Tulsi Gabbard has resigned from Donald Trump’s cabinet, stepping down from her role as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Some online reports suggest that she took this decision, citing personal reasons, specifically her husband’s ongoing battle with cancer.

The 45-year-old also shared her resignation letter on X, wherein she informed that her husband, Abraham, has been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. ''He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,'' she wrote.

As per her statement, she will remain in office until June 30, 2026, which is set to be her last working day in the role. In her post, Tulsi explained how her husband has been a strong pillar in her life, and now, when he is in need, she cannot leave him to fight this alone. ''Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns, and now my service in this role. His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position, '' she added.

Tulsi Gabbard in Trump's administration

 

Tulsi Gabbard served as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in Donald Trump's second administration and became the first Pacific Islander American and Hindu American to hold a Cabinet-level intelligence post. She is a former US Congress member and an army veteran.

 

During her tenure, she focused on making intelligence work less political and more focused on real security threats. 

 

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