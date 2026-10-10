Tsunami threat after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Panama, 9 countries on alert; US warns of aftershocks | Video

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Panama on Friday night, prompting warnings about damaging aftershocks and possible tsunami threats across nine countries in Central and South America.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off Panama on Friday night, triggering warnings about possible aftershocks and tsunami-related risks across parts of Central and South America. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 11:26 pm IST on October 9 at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The epicentre was located around 206 kilometres southwest of Panama City, Panama.

Panama earthquake update: magnitude revised to about 7.6, shaking felt in Panama City and Costa Rica, no confirmed damage or casualties yet A shallow earthquake struck near Pitaloza Arriba, on Panama's Azuero Peninsula, at 17:56 UTC (12:56 p.m. local) on Oct. 9. The USGS revised its preliminary magnitude 8.0 down to 7.6; other agencies report magnitudes between 7.5 and 7.7. The epicenter is in a sparsely populated area about 200 km southwest of Panama City. Buildings swayed in the capital, hundreds of people left offices for the streets, a Metro station was evacuated as a precaution, and patients and staff were seen outside a Panama City hospital's maternity ward. In Costa Rica the shaking was felt across most of the country and small objects fell near the border, with no injuries reported. Panamanian authorities had not confirmed casualties or damage, and the US Embassy reported no injuries in its initial update. Reported by USGS, AP, AFP, USA Today and Tico Times. TSUNAMI: A tsunami threat message was issued from Mexico to Peru based on the preliminary 8.0 magnitude. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves of 1 to 3 meters above the tide level were possible along some coasts of Panama. I found no cancellation of the message and no confirmed wave observations yet. A threat message is not a confirmed tsunami. NOT VERIFIED: Reports of an M5.8 aftershock, another M6.2 quake, and a collapse of mobile networks in Panama. A big quake in a thinly populated corridor is better news than the same quake near a city, but damage in nearby towns is the open question, since construction varies widely. In the next hours: Sinaproc's damage assessment, tide-gauge data, and a PTWC update on whether the threat is reduced or cancelled. Sources: USGS; Pacific Tsunami Warning Center/NOAA; AP; AFP; USA Today; Tico Times; US Embassy Panama. — The Informant (@theinformant_x) October 9, 2026

US Embassy warns of damaging aftershocks

The US Embassy in Panama said the earthquake occurred at 12:56 am local time on October 9 in La Pitaloza, with the location around 14 kilometres southwest of Pitaloza Arriba.

VIDEO | Panama: A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Panama, shaking buildings in the capital and prompting evacuations. For use only in India (Source: AP/PTI) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/wx1b1YEkGu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2026

The embassy warned that strong aftershocks capable of causing damage could follow the main earthquake.

#UPDATE : TSUNAMI WARNING LIFTED AFTER PANAMA EARTHQUAKE The temporary tsunami warning issued for parts of the Pacific coast of Central and South America and Mexico has been lifted. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had warned of dangerous waves following the major earthquake, with 1–3 metre waves possible along parts of Panama’s coastline. Authorities now say the tsunami threat has passed. #Panama #PanamaEarthquake #Earthquake #Tsunami #TsunamiWarning — upuknews (@upuknews1) October 10, 2026

Tsunami threat across 9 countries

The US Tsunami Warning System also issued potential tsunami threats for nine countries — Costa Rica, El Salvador, Peru, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua, Colombia and Ecuador. People living in coastal areas were warned to remain alert as unusual sea conditions could develop following the earthquake.

“Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges may occur along the shore,” the embassy said.

Coastal residents advised to move to higher ground

The US Embassy advised people near the coast to move to higher ground and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

It also urged people to stay away from damaged areas and avoid entering buildings that may have been affected by the earthquake.

Power and communication outages possible

Authorities also warned residents to prepare for possible disruptions to electricity and communication services.

People in affected areas were advised to monitor official emergency broadcasts and local authorities for further updates on aftershocks and tsunami conditions.