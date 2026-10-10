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Tsunami threat after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Panama, 9 countries on alert; US warns of aftershocks | Video

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Panama on Friday night, prompting warnings about damaging aftershocks and possible tsunami threats across nine countries in Central and South America.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 01:43 PM IST

Tsunami threat after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Panama, 9 countries on alert; US warns of aftershocks | Video
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A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off Panama on Friday night, triggering warnings about possible aftershocks and tsunami-related risks across parts of Central and South America. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 11:26 pm IST on October 9 at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The epicentre was located around 206 kilometres southwest of Panama City, Panama.

US Embassy warns of damaging aftershocks

The US Embassy in Panama said the earthquake occurred at 12:56 am local time on October 9 in La Pitaloza, with the location around 14 kilometres southwest of Pitaloza Arriba.

The embassy warned that strong aftershocks capable of causing damage could follow the main earthquake.

Tsunami threat across 9 countries

The US Tsunami Warning System also issued potential tsunami threats for nine countries — Costa Rica, El Salvador, Peru, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua, Colombia and Ecuador. People living in coastal areas were warned to remain alert as unusual sea conditions could develop following the earthquake.

“Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges may occur along the shore,” the embassy said.

Coastal residents advised to move to higher ground

The US Embassy advised people near the coast to move to higher ground and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

It also urged people to stay away from damaged areas and avoid entering buildings that may have been affected by the earthquake.

Power and communication outages possible

Authorities also warned residents to prepare for possible disruptions to electricity and communication services.

People in affected areas were advised to monitor official emergency broadcasts and local authorities for further updates on aftershocks and tsunami conditions.

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