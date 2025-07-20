Tsunami alert issued in Russia after 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts off coast

A tsunami alert has been issued for parts of Russia and Hawaii following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck off the east coast of Kamchatka in Russia, on Sunday, as reported by India Today, citing the US National Tsunami Warning Center.

The earthquake hit the region a depth of 10 kilometers. As per the report, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) first reported the earthquake as a 6.7 magnitude tremor. Later, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and US Geological Survey (USGS) reported it to be of 7.4 magnitude.

In a post on 'X', USGS wrote, "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 - 144 km E of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.”

There have been a total of five earthquakes in the region, says the United States Geological Survey (USGS)— with all tremors at a depth of 10 kilometres.

While the other quakes did not trigger any tsunami alerts, the 7.4 magnitude tremor prompted USGS to issue a warning that “hazardous tsunami waves are possible” within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicentre, located in the Pacific Ocean, near the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000.