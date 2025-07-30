Tsunami alert for Japan, Russia, US, THESE islands on high risk after 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck Russia, check full list here

Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula was struck by a powerful earthqauke of magnitude 8.7, on Wednesday, July 30. . Authorities has issued high alerts in many islands, with evacuations initiated in islands, including Honululu.

Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula was struck by a powerful earthqauke of magnitude 8.7, on Wednesday, July 30. It took place at a latitude of 52.56 north and a longitude of 160.10 east and was at a depth of 55 kilometers, as confirmed the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake has triggered a tsunami alerts across the pacific islands, including, Russia, Japan, US West coast. The first wave has tsunami has struck Hokkaido in northern Japan and the Kuril Islands in Russia, as per reports. Authorities has issued high alerts in many islands, with evacuations initiated in islands, including Honululu. Several islands are on a high risk of Tsunami, here's the full list.