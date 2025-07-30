Twitter
WORLD

Tsunami alert for Japan, Russia, US, THESE islands on high risk after 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck Russia, check full list here

Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula was struck by a powerful earthqauke of magnitude 8.7, on Wednesday, July 30. . Authorities has issued high alerts in many islands, with evacuations initiated in islands, including Honululu.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula was struck by a powerful earthqauke of magnitude 8.7, on Wednesday, July 30. It took place at a latitude of 52.56 north and a longitude of 160.10 east and was at a depth of 55 kilometers, as confirmed the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake has triggered a tsunami alerts across the pacific islands, including, Russia, Japan, US West coast. The first wave has tsunami has struck Hokkaido in northern Japan and the Kuril Islands in Russia, as per reports. Authorities has issued high alerts in many islands, with evacuations initiated in islands, including Honululu. Several islands are on a high risk of Tsunami, here's the full list.

  • The Tsunami warning poses a high risk for many islands including Midway Atoll, Wake Island, Johnston Atoll, Northern Mariana Islands, Yup, Pohnpei, Korsae, Chuuk and Aleutian Islands. 
  • The earthquake can trigger tsunami waves in vulnerable islands including Micronesia, Solomon Islands, Palau, the Marshall Islands and Guam.
  • Other island put on high alert by US National Tsunami Warning Center, that include Hawaii, California, Oregon, Washington, Aleutian Islands, and large stretches of Alaska’s coastline
  • Moreover, California, British Columbia, Oregon and Washington are also under tsunami threat.
  • Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and Severo-Kurilsk are also on high alert due to the massive earthquake.  
  • Japan's eastern Hokkaido to western coastal areas are on high alert due to risk of tsunami and evacuations have been processes in several coastal regions.
  • Latin America regions are on a low-level watch, but on alert, including like Costa Rica, Chile and Ecuador, as well as islands in the Central Pacific like Johnston Atoll.
