When will tsunami arrive in Hawaii, California, Washington and other areas?

As per the National Weather Service, in California, the first wave arrival is expected around 1150 PM PDT. Multiple waves are expected, lasting for 10-36 hours.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), a strong 8.8-magnitude earthquake occurred off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning. The earthquake triggered tsunami warnings from Hawaii, North and Central America to Pacific islands south toward New Zealand.

The distance between the earthquake's epicenter and a coastal region determines this. Waves might reach land adjacent to a large earthquake location in a matter of minutes. Tsunamis can travel across the Pacific Ocean in hours.

Alaska

The first tsunami waves are already being felt in Alaska's western Aleutian Islands, and Kodiak in Alaska anticipates them to reach the area at approximately 12:20 am ET (9:50 am IST). The tsunami is predicted to hit Southeast Alaska between 12:45 and 1:55 in the morning ET (10:15 and 11:25 in the morning IST).

Hawaii

The expected arrival time in Hawaii, where tsunami sirens have been blasting, is approximately 1:15 am ET (11:25 am IST).

North California

Beginning at 2:50 am ET (12:20 pm), the arrival in Northern California is anticipated to arrive at the San Francisco Bay at approximately 3:40 am ET (1:10 pm), and the beaches of Southern California at approximately 4 am ET (1:30 pm).

San Francisco

The National Weather Service in the San Francisco Bay Area has issued a tsunami advisory for all coastal areas along the Bay Area and Central Coast, including San Francisco and San Pablo Bays. It has been cautioned that dangerous currents and waves could occur and people are advised to avoid the beaches and waterways until local authorities issue a warning.