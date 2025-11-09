Tsunami advisory in Japan after 6.7-magnitude quake strikes off Iwate coast

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CSK make strong move for Sanju Samson; Rajasthan Royals unhappy with Ravindra Jadeja exchange, ask for...

Bihar Election 2025: Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav’s BIG claim, ‘people will get me killed’, gets Y+ security

Not Abhishek Sharma but THIS player wins Impact Player of the Series medal for T20I series against Australia

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan EXPOSES smart game of Abhishek Bajaj, warns Ashnoor Kaur, calls out character assassination of...: 'Aapka poora game...'

PM Modi unveils major development projects worth over Rs 8100 crore in Uttarakhand on 25th Foundation Day

Big Military Shift in Pakistan: Pak Army chief Asim Munir gets another key role months after Op Sindoor drubbing, becomes...

Chess World Cup 2025: BIG Upset! World champion D Gukesh knocked out by Frederik Svane

Meet man, IITian who rejected Rs 4 crore job offer, phD offer from Stanford University due to…, he is from…

Canada unveils new immigration plan; PM Mark Carney 'welcomes' H-1B visa holders

Babar Azam scripts history during ODI series with South Africa, joins elite list of Viv Richards and Alastair Cook

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CSK make strong move for Sanju Samson; Rajasthan Royals unhappy with Ravindra Jadeja exchange, ask for...

CSK make strong move for Sanju Samson; Rajasthan Royals unhappy with Ravindra

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Bihar Election 2025: Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav’s BIG claim, ‘people will get me killed’, gets Y+ security

Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav’s BIG claim, ‘people will get me killed’

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job

HomeWorld

WORLD

Tsunami advisory in Japan after 6.7-magnitude quake strikes off Iwate coast

Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory for Iwate Prefecture after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the coast on Sunday, i.e., November 9.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 03:43 PM IST

Tsunami advisory in Japan after 6.7-magnitude quake strikes off Iwate coast
File image credit: Reuters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Japan's Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory for Iwate Prefecture after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the coast on Sunday, i.e., November 9. 

The earthquake, which occurred at 17:03 (local time), registered a shindo level 4 in Morioka and Yahaba in Iwate Prefecture, as well as in Wakuya town in the neighbouring Miyagi Prefecture.Earlier, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated that an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 was experienced near the North Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Iwate Prefecture in Japan, at 13:33 pm.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 km beneath the Earth's crust. "EQ of M: 6.6, On: 09/11/2025 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 39.51 N, Long: 143.38 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean," NCS said in a post on X.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the country is located in one of the most active seismic and volcanic zones in the world and is frequently affected by earthquakes and volcanic disasters. JMA operationally monitors seismic and volcanic activity throughout the country and issues relevant warnings and information to mitigate damage caused by disasters related to earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 was experienced near the Andaman Sea at 12:06 pm today, as per NCS.The earthquake occurred at a depth of 90 km beneath the Earth's crust."EQ of M: 5.4, On: 09/11/2025 12:06:28 IST, Lat: 12.49 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," NCS said in a post on X.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election 2025: Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav’s BIG claim, ‘people will get me killed’, gets Y+ security
Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav’s BIG claim, ‘people will get me killed’
Not Abhishek Sharma but THIS player wins Impact Player of the Series medal for T20I series against Australia
Not Abhishek Sharma but THIS player wins Impact Player of the Series medal
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan EXPOSES smart game of Abhishek Bajaj, warns Ashnoor Kaur, calls out character assassination of...: 'Aapka poora game...'
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan EXPOSES smart game of Abhishek Bajaj, warns Ashnoor
PM Modi unveils major development projects worth over Rs 8100 crore in Uttarakhand on 25th Foundation Day
PM Modi unveils major development projects worth over Rs 8100 crore in Uttarakha
Big Military Shift in Pakistan: Pak Army chief Asim Munir gets another key role months after Op Sindoor drubbing, becomes...
Big Military Shift in Pakistan: Pak Army chief Asim Munir gets another key role
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle
How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs
From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE