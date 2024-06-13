Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani faces delay in massive Rs 98610000000 Reliance sale, Hinduja Group waiting for Rs 7300 crore…

Revenge for ODI World Cup defeat? India vs Australia clash date in T20 World Cup 2024 confirmed due to ICC's...

'Truth is that...': US on India's efforts to resolve border tensions with China

Ghaziabad: 5 including 2 children die as house in Loni area catches fire

Farida Jalal recalls being third wheel to Big B, Jaya Bachchan, witnessing their fights: 'Woh roti thi aur Amit ji...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anil Ambani faces delay in massive Rs 98610000000 Reliance sale, Hinduja Group waiting for Rs 7300 crore…

Revenge for ODI World Cup defeat? India vs Australia clash date in T20 World Cup 2024 confirmed due to ICC's...

'Truth is that...': US on India's efforts to resolve border tensions with China

When Aurangzeb's daughter fell in love with Chhatrapati Shivaji

8 most stunning pictures from James Webb Telescope

This country has people of 120 nationalities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

Farida Jalal recalls being third wheel to Big B, Jaya Bachchan, witnessing their fights: 'Woh roti thi aur Amit ji...'

Meet star who charges Rs 1.5 crore for 10 minutes, owns private island; it’s not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir

Meet Salman Khan’s 'brother', who shared one room with 25 boys, survived on vada pav; then became star, now charges…

HomeWorld

World

'Truth is that...': US on India's efforts to resolve border tensions with China

EAM S Jaishankar said on Tuesday after assuming office for a second straight term that India would focus on finding solutions to border issues with China, which has long strained ties between the neighbours.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 09:20 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Truth is that...': US on India's efforts to resolve border tensions with China
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The United States wishes India well in its efforts to improve strained ties with China, the number-two US diplomat said on Wednesday, while cautioning that Chinese leader Xi Jinping finds it very hard to show any flexibility on territorial issues.

EAM S Jaishankar said on Tuesday after assuming office for a second straight term that India would focus on finding solutions to border issues with China, which has long strained ties between the neighbours.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, who has led US efforts to boost ties with India to push back against China's growing power, was asked at a Washington think tank about Jaishankar's comments.

"I think the truth is that anytime two countries can find a degree of the common space to reduce tensions, I think we have to support that," he said.

"I think we wish the Indians well in deliberations," he added, before going on to say that Washington was "very confident and comfortable" about its own bilateral relationship with India "and we want that to continue going forward."

Campbell said he would be in India next week with Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, to "advance areas of coordination."

"I think we feel very good about this partnership," he said while adding: "I think there are some structural issues between China and India that frankly will be difficult to resolve."

Campbell said he believed that for any rapprochement, or substantial improvement in relations with China, India would expect changes in how Beijing treats their contested borders.

"One of the things that we've seen under Xi Jinping on anything that bridges, or touches, territorial matters, I think it's very hard for the Chinese to show any flexibility, or any desire to find common ground," he said.

India and China share a 3,800 km (2,400 mile) border - much of it poorly demarcated - over which the nuclear-armed nations fought a war in 1962. They have engaged in a military standoff since July 2020 when at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed in the worst clashes in five decades.

Washington has sought to develop its ties with India despite some differences over issues including human rights.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav shine as India romp into Super 8s of T20 World Cup 2024 by thrashing USA

Meet actress who earns Rs 8 crore for just sitting in a chair, worked with Amitabh, Aamir, then became item girl, now...

TVS’ massive Rs 3000000000 deal gets green signal from CCI, Mitsubishi acquiring…

BTS' Jin poses with Jungkook, RM, V, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope after military discharge; reunion photo breaks the internet

Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha's fiancé, has ties to Salman, Ranbir; earlier dated Shah Rukh Khan's 'daughter'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement