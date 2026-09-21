Trump-Zelenskyy New York meet: What’s on the table as US pushes for de-escalation?

Trump and Zelenskyy are set to meet in New York as the US pushes hard for de-escalation, with talks expected to focus on the possible steps towards peace. Know more.

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on Tuesday. In the meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss efforts to secure de-escalation between Russia and Ukraine and explore more diplomatic options to reduce tensions in the ongoing war. Trump and Zelenskyy's meeting will be organised on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Trump and Zelenskyy to meet in New York

As per reports, the meeting is planned following a phone call between Trump and Zelenskyy, which the latter also announced in his X post. ''I just spoke with President Trump. An important conversation, and we got through a lot. We agreed to meet in New York, and this meeting could change a lot. There is diplomatic momentum,'' Zelenskyy wrote in his post.

Trump raises concern over Ukraine’s strikes

According to Axios, Trump repeatedly urged Zelenskyy during the call to halt Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, which are causing disruption in global fuel supplies, ultimately increasing diesel prices.

Zelenskyy highlights peace efforts

In his recent post, Zelenskyy also thanked Trump for sending US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv and added, ''I thanked the President for Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s visit to Kyiv. We went through the key details thoroughly, and they saw the situation in Ukraine firsthand. The peace track is our number one priority.''

I just spoke with President Trump @POTUS. An important conversation, and we got through a lot. We agreed to meet in New York, and this meeting could change a lot. There is diplomatic momentum.



I thanked the President for Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s visit to Kyiv. We went… September 20, 2026

Zelenskyy also thanked Trump for signing the Lindsey Graham bill and further said, ''There are ideas for de-escalation steps and for addressing fundamental security issues – energy security, food security, and the protection of human life. We are working together with the American team and are ready to take really serious steps. I thanked the American President for signing the Lindsey Graham bill into law. We all concur – there must be peace. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who’s helping!''

Meanwhile, the talks between Trump and Zelenskyy will take place as world leaders gather in New York for the 81st UNGA, where they will put their country's position on several global issues including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.