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Trump meets Xi Jinping in Beijing, calls Chinese President a ‘great leader’ during high-stakes summit

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a major meeting in Beijing focused on improving bilateral ties, trade cooperation and regional stability.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 14, 2026, 09:49 AM IST

Trump meets Xi Jinping in Beijing, calls Chinese President a ‘great leader’ during high-stakes summit
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US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a major bilateral meeting in Beijing on May 14, with both leaders signalling a willingness to improve ties between the world’s two largest economies. Trump praised Xi, calling him a 'great leader,' and expressed optimism regarding the future of relations between the two nations. 

The talks began with a formal welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, where Trump thanked Xi and the Chinese government for the hospitality extended to the American delegation. Calling the reception a 'great honour,' Trump highlighted the symbolic importance of the visit amid ongoing geopolitical and trade-related tensions.

During his opening remarks, the US President drew attention to the children who participated in the ceremony, describing them as a representation of hope and future cooperation between the two nations. Trump noted that their presence added warmth to the event and reflected optimism for long-term US-China relations.

Focus on Personal Diplomacy and Bilateral Ties

Trump also stressed the value of his long-standing relationship with Xi, saying that direct communication between the two leaders had helped manage disagreements in the past. He described their interactions as constructive and suggested that personal diplomacy remains an important factor in stabilising relations between Washington and Beijing.

The meeting comes at a time when both countries continue to navigate complex issues involving trade policies, technology restrictions, and regional security concerns. Analysts view the summit as a crucial opportunity to reduce tensions and reopen channels for deeper cooperation.

The leaders exchanged a warm handshake before entering formal discussions, signalling an effort to maintain a cordial atmosphere despite broader strategic competition between the two nations.

Business Leaders Join Key Discussions

A notable aspect of Trump’s delegation was the inclusion of several prominent American business executives. Trump emphasised that US companies remain eager to expand economic engagement with China and strengthen commercial partnerships.

He described the summit as one of the most closely watched diplomatic events in recent years, underlining its global significance. The presence of business leaders reflected a broader strategy aimed at combining diplomatic outreach with economic cooperation.

Trade relations have remained a central issue in US-China ties, particularly after years of tariff disputes and disagreements over market access. Observers believe the discussions could pave the way for fresh negotiations on economic and investment matters.

Hope for Improved Cooperation

Concluding his remarks, Trump expressed confidence that relations between the United States and China could improve further in the coming years. He described Xi as a respected leader and reiterated his commitment to maintaining dialogue and cooperation between the two powers.

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