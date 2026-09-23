Trump-Xi Summit: Trade, Taiwan, Iran, AI and rare earths on agenda — Key issues

Trump-Xi meeting: US and China are set to discuss tariffs, semiconductors, critical minerals, AI, Taiwan, Iran, fentanyl and detained Americans.

US President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit, where the two leaders are expected to discuss maintaining what both sides have described as a more stable and constructive relationship.

Xi's visit marks his first trip to the US in nearly three years, with analysts expecting limited major agreements, with both sides still divided on several issues.

Trump-Xi meet: What's on the table?

US-China tariff: The two leaders are expected to discuss the future of the US-China tariff truce, which is due to expire in November, along with possible tariff reductions on some non-strategic goods.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the future of the US-China tariff truce, which is due to expire in November, along with possible tariff reductions on some non-strategic goods. Semiconductors and export controls: Existing US licences for chip exports to China are expected to be discussed, with Washington indicating it does not intend to trade away controls on strategic technologies or rare-earth flows.

Existing US licences for chip exports to China are expected to be discussed, with Washington indicating it does not intend to trade away controls on strategic technologies or rare-earth flows. Critical minerals: Supply chains for rare earths and other critical minerals will be a crucial part of the discussions.

Supply chains for rare earths and other critical minerals will be a crucial part of the discussions. Artificial intelligence: The talks may include cooperation or competition over AI, including possible previews of new AI models and oversight of Chinese open-source AI systems.

The talks may include cooperation or competition over AI, including possible previews of new AI models and oversight of Chinese open-source AI systems. Fentanyl: Washington is expected to press Beijing over Chinese chemicals allegedly used to make fentanyl, which reaches the US through Mexican cartels.

Washington is expected to press Beijing over Chinese chemicals allegedly used to make fentanyl, which reaches the US through Mexican cartels. Americans detained in China: Trump is expected to raise cases involving US citizens held in Chinese prisons.

Trump is expected to raise cases involving US citizens held in Chinese prisons. Taiwan: Taiwan remains a major point of tension, particularly amid reports of a possible $14-billion US arms package for Taiwan. Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington against crossing its stated “red lines” on the issue.

Taiwan remains a major point of tension, particularly amid reports of a possible $14-billion US arms package for Taiwan. Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington against crossing its stated “red lines” on the issue. Iran: Beijing’s close ties with Tehran are expected to feature in the talks. Washington may seek China's influence to help resolve the Iran conflict, although Trump has said he does not need Beijing's help.

Trump-Xi summit

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, will land at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, where Trump will personally greet them, according to reports. The next day, both couples will take part in a formal White House arrival ceremony and military review before the two presidents sit down for bilateral talks. The Trumps will host a state dinner for the Chinese delegation in the East Room, where both presidents are expected to speak in the evening. On Friday, Xi will depart from Joint Base Andrews.

Despite the evident tensions, Trump said on Saturday that Washington is “doing very well with China” and expects to discuss multiple agreements with Xi.

(With inputs from ANI)