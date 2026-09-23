FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to intensify surveillance on adulterated khoya, paneer supply ahead of festive season

Delhi govt to intensify surveillance on adulterated Khoya, paneer supply

India rejects OIC remarks on J&K, says Pakistan must address cross-border terrorism

India rejects OIC remarks on J&K, says Pakistan must address cross-border terror

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 in trouble again, complaint filed against Mukesh Chhabra and Netflix

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 in trouble again, complaint filed

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Trump-Xi Summit: Trade, Taiwan, Iran, AI and rare earths on agenda — Key issues

Trump-Xi meeting: US and China are set to discuss tariffs, semiconductors, critical minerals, AI, Taiwan, Iran, fentanyl and detained Americans.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 09:27 PM IST

Trump-Xi Summit: Trade, Taiwan, Iran, AI and rare earths on agenda — Key issues
Trump-Xi Summit: Trade, Taiwan, Iran, AI and rare earths on agenda — Key issues (Source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit, where the two leaders are expected to discuss maintaining what both sides have described as a more stable and constructive relationship. 

Xi's visit marks his first trip to the US in nearly three years, with analysts expecting limited major agreements, with both sides still divided on several issues.

Trump-Xi meet: What's on the table?

  • US-China tariff: The two leaders are expected to discuss the future of the US-China tariff truce, which is due to expire in November, along with possible tariff reductions on some non-strategic goods.
  • Semiconductors and export controls: Existing US licences for chip exports to China are expected to be discussed, with Washington indicating it does not intend to trade away controls on strategic technologies or rare-earth flows.
  • Critical minerals: Supply chains for rare earths and other critical minerals will be a crucial part of the discussions.
  • Artificial intelligence: The talks may include cooperation or competition over AI, including possible previews of new AI models and oversight of Chinese open-source AI systems.
  • Fentanyl: Washington is expected to press Beijing over Chinese chemicals allegedly used to make fentanyl, which reaches the US through Mexican cartels.
  • Americans detained in China: Trump is expected to raise cases involving US citizens held in Chinese prisons.
  • Taiwan: Taiwan remains a major point of tension, particularly amid reports of a possible $14-billion US arms package for Taiwan. Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington against crossing its stated “red lines” on the issue.
  • Iran: Beijing’s close ties with Tehran are expected to feature in the talks. Washington may seek China's influence to help resolve the Iran conflict, although Trump has said he does not need Beijing's help.

Trump-Xi summit

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, will land at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, where Trump will personally greet them, according to reports.  The next day, both couples will take part in a formal White House arrival ceremony and military review before the two presidents sit down for bilateral talks. The Trumps will host a state dinner for the Chinese delegation in the East Room, where both presidents are expected to speak in the evening.  On Friday, Xi will depart from Joint Base Andrews.

Despite the evident tensions, Trump said on Saturday that Washington is “doing very well with China” and expects to discuss multiple agreements with Xi.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Paradise box office: Nani scores his biggest opener, beats HIT 3, advance booking crosses Rs 40 crore
The Paradise box office: Nani scores his biggest opener, beats HIT 3
Rekha Gupta launches DURGA scheme: Delhi CM announces 1,300 pink e-autos for women, transgender persons
Rekha Gupta launches DURGA scheme, announces 1,300 pink e-autos for women, trans
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to intensify surveillance on adulterated khoya, paneer supply ahead of festive season
Delhi govt to intensify surveillance on adulterated Khoya, paneer supply
How did Gyanesh Kumar rise to become PM Modi’s trusted man before taking over as CEC?
How did Gyanesh Kumar rise to become PM Modi’s trusted man?
India rejects OIC remarks on J&K, says Pakistan must address cross-border terrorism
India rejects OIC remarks on J&K, says Pakistan must address cross-border terror
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement