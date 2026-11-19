Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin held first-ever joint talks in Shenzhen. The leaders discussed Ukraine war, nuclear disarmament and cooperation between the three major powers.

US President Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met face-to-face in China's tech hub Shenzhen on Thursday for the first-ever joint talks between the leaders of the three major powers, in a meeting with potentially far-reaching geopolitical implications.

Calling the meeting groundbreaking, Xi said it was the first time the heads of China, Russia and the United States had come together for talks.

Trump said he was charting a "different course" in US foreign policy by engaging directly with leaders of countries with which Washington has disagreements.

"As presidents of three of the world's largest countries, we have a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful and productive dialogue on issues impacting not just our people, but the entire planet," Trump said at the start of the meeting.

He argued that refusing to engage with adversaries had never helped resolve conflicts. "No problems were ever solved" by avoiding conversations, he said. "So, no peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech together. We are choosing a different course," Trump added.

Xi bats for closer ties

Xi echoed the sentiment as he called for greater cooperation between the three nations, saying constructive engagement was essential in an increasingly interconnected world.

"Positive interaction among major powers is not a matter of choice, but a mandatory requirement," he said.

Pointing to the growing interdependence between countries, Xi said the world could no longer be viewed as separate, disconnected entities.

"Humanity lives in a single 'global village' where everyone's fortunes are interconnected," he said, adding that major powers had "special responsibilities" towards the global community.

He highlighted Beijing's expanding strategic partnership with Moscow and its efforts to maintain a stable relationship with Washington. China, Xi said, was advocating a model of relations built around "peaceful coexistence, overall stability, and balanced development."

Ukraine of common interest: Putin

Putin said closer cooperation between Russia, China and the US could help strengthen global security and stability, provided the three countries worked together constructively.

"Our nations share many common interests regarding the resolution of regional conflicts — including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine," he said.

The Russian president said the three leaders could make a "meaningful contribution" to global peace and stability through a partnership-based approach. He added that the Ukraine war had featured prominently in their discussions at Trump's initiative.

Trump also expressed optimism about ending the war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year. "I think things are happening. I think that (Putin) and I hope the other side would like to see an end to that war," Trump said.

The US President indicated that nuclear disarmament would feature in the discussions, while acknowledging the difficulty of persuading countries to give up their nuclear arsenals.

"Once you have the nuclear weapons, it's very hard to not have them," he said. "It's the way life works."

While expectations of a major breakthrough remained low, Trump did not rule one out. "Let's see if we can get something done," he said before reporters were asked to leave.

The meeting followed separate bilateral talks Trump held with both Putin and Xi earlier in the day.