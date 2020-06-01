Trump was rushed to underground bunker after raging protests outside White House

US President Donald Trump was briefly rushed to the White House underground bunker after protesters gathered outside the White House on Friday night in Washington DC.

According to the reports of The New York Times, who cited a person having firsthand knowledge about the incident.

Trump was in the bunker for almost an hour before being brought upstairs after people in hundreds surged towards the White House on Friday when the Secret Service and the United States Park Police officers sought to block them.

Apparently, POTUS' team was surprised by the protests that took place outside the White House on Friday night as per the US daily.

However, it is still unclear if Melania Trump and Barron Trump were also taken down with him.

Afterwards, as many as 40 cities and Washington D.C. across the face of United States have imposed curfews on Sunday amid the relentless protests against the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in police custody.

"Today, about 5,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are supporting our local and state partners responding to civil unrest in 15 states and DC [District of Columbia] Thousands more stand ready if needed," Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Joseph Lengyel said on Sunday.

Robert O'Brien, the US National security adviser, had earlier claimed that systemic racism exists across the American police forces.

O'Brien was also quoted by CNN saying "a few bad apples" give the impression of racism among law enforcement officers in the nation.

Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis police officer, was charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd after a video clip of the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck generated a wave of protests across the nation.

Soon after Floyd's death in police custody last May 25, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul erupted in massive protests which later on spread all across the country.

Protesters also torched the 3rd Precinct station, the focus of many of the protests, which was abandoned before the angry crowd surrounded the building.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey made his first public appearance of the night at City Hall near 2 am Friday and said the precinct was evacuated as it had become too dangerous for officers there.