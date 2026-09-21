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Trump warns ‘whole world’ will suffer, calls for Russia-Ukraine war to end

Donald Trump warned that the “whole world” is suffering from the Russia-Ukraine war and called for an end to the conflict amid Russian refinery disruptions.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

Trump warns ‘whole world’ will suffer, calls for Russia-Ukraine war to end
Trump warns ‘whole world’ will suffer, calls for Russia-Ukraine war to end (Source: ANI)
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United States President Donald Trump on Monday stressed the urgency of putting an end to the 'ridiculous and endless' war in Ukraine, noting that 'the whole world suffers'. He also alleged that several Russian diesel refineries have been damaged and are temporarily out of operation due to the ongoing war. 

Trump pushes to end Russia-Ukraine war

In a message shared on his Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Russia, unfortunately, has lost control of its diesel industry due to the war in Ukraine. A large number of diesel refineries have been destroyed and are, at least temporarily, out of service."

Further, the president insisted that "This ridiculous and never-ending war with Ukraine must be ended. The whole World suffers as 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, are being killed each month. What a shame!"

Trump’s latest remark comes days after he urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. According to reports, Trump raised concerns that continued strikes on Russian refineries were worsening a global diesel shortage and contributing to higher fuel prices.

His remarks also come amid growing concerns over the Russia-Ukraine war's impact on global energy markets. Russia is a major supplier of refined petroleum products, so disruptions to its refineries could tighten global diesel supplies and push prices higher. However, analysts say diesel prices are also being affected by Middle East instability and other geopolitical factors. 

Trump and Zelenskyy

His comments also preceded a scheduled meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Following their telephone conversation on Sunday, Zelenskyy described the dialogue as significant and indicated that their upcoming discussion could bring substantial changes, with his office confirming a Tuesday meeting. 

According to the Financial Times, Trump’s focus during his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was reportedly on rising diesel prices and global fuel supplies. According to the Financial Times, Trump urged Ukraine to halt drone and missile strikes on Russian refineries, arguing that the attacks were hurting global diesel supplies. The Kremlin welcomed the appeal, while Ukraine has defended strikes on Russian refineries as legitimate military operations. The developments come as repeated attacks have disrupted Russian refining capacity and contributed to domestic fuel shortages.

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