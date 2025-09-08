Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Trump's warning to foreign countries to bring in talent to the United States through legitimate channels came after a raid by the Immigration Enforcement Operation (ICE) on Hyundai's plant in Georgia detained over 400 people. What did the US President say?

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 07:09 AM IST

Trump warns foreign companies to respect US immigration laws after Hyundai raid: 'Make nation not only productive, but...'
US President Donald Trump has put out a stern warning to foreign countries to respect the immigration laws in place while setting up factories and plants in the United States. The development comes on Sunday after an ICE raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia led to the detention of around 475 workers. 

What did Donald Trump say?

In a post on Truth Social, the US President stated that while investments are welcome in the US, he encouraged the legal recruitment of talent, alongside hiring and training American workers. "Following the Hyundai incident, I am hereby calling on all foreign companies investing in the United States to please respect our nation's immigration laws. Your investment are welcome, and we encourage you to legally bring your very smart people,” the US president said, adding that the foreign companies hire and train Americans. What we ask in return is that you hire and train American Workers. Together, we will all work hard to make our Nation not only productive, but closer in unity than ever before. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Also read: 'Trump has realised...', former diplomat's BIG statement on US President's softened tone toward India

Hyundai raid in Georgia

The raid at the Hyundai Metaplant in Ellabell, Georgia, houses an electric vehicle battery plant jointly operated by South Korea-based companies Hyundai and LG Energy Solution, as reported by CNN. Of the 475 people detained on Thursday (US local time), about 300 of them were South Korean, officials said, as cited by CNN. The raid is being seen as one of the most extensive immigration raids in recent American history.CNN reported that the South Korean government has been actively working along with the Korean Embassy in Washington, DC and the Consulate General in Atlanta for securing the release of the workers.CNN further reported that the South Korean workers detained during the massive raid would be returned to the country on a chartered flight following negotiations, an official announced Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI)

