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Trump wants Zelenskyy out? US President calls for ‘new leader’ in Ukraine

Trump has called for a new president in Ukraine, accusing Zelenskyy of blocking peace efforts. Here's what the US President said a day after unveiling a massive Russian diesel supply deal.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 08:20 AM IST

Trump wants Zelenskyy out? US President calls for ‘new leader’ in Ukraine
Trump calls for a new Ukrainian president after continuous refinery attacks in Russia. (Pic Credits: X)
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US President Donald Trump has called for Ukraine to get a new President, who is capable of negotiating a deal with Russia to end the ongoing conflict. While speaking to reporters at the White House premises, Trump said that he had warned Volodymyr Zelenskyy against attacking Russian refineries, particularly those which produce diesel.

''We told Zelenskyy, 'You can do whatever you want to Russia, but don't hit the refineries because that's a world problem'. And what does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel. He better damp well stop,'' Trump said.

Trump tells Zelenskyy to stop attacking Russian refineries

''You know what I suggest? I suggest they get a new leader who could make a deal because he could've made many deals and for some reason he never does. I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new President,'' he added.

Trump announces Russian diesel supply deal

These remarks came a day after Trump announced that Russia would immediately supply over 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to America and the global marketplace, followed by additional shipments in coming months.

''I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace, another 500,000 tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 tons immediately thereafter,'' Trump wrote on his Truth Social handle.

''Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 tons of Diesel Fuel,'' he added.

Trump predicts diesel prices will fall

Trump also linked the Russian energy supplies to lower fuel prices and said, ''Between our total control of Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and indeed, the World, will be coming down, in record numbers and fast.''

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