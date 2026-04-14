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Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President refuses to apologise, Pontiff rejects political debate; Iran hails Pope's fearless stand

The comments came after Pope Leo XIV reiterated his commitment to peace and spiritual advocacy, stating that he has no intention of engaging in a political confrontation with the United States administration.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 07:24 AM IST

Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President refuses to apologise, Pontiff rejects political debate; Iran hails Pope's fearless stand
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    The spat between US President Donald Trump and  Pope Leo XIV has sparked debate globally. Trump has refused to apologise for criticising the Pope, calling him "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy" over his stance on the Iran war and immigration. The Pope, on the other hand, has rejected getting into a political debate, emphasising his message is rooted in the Gospel and focused on promoting peace.

    Trump vs Pope Leo XIV; Iran hails pontiff's message

    Amid this,  Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf hailed Pope Leo XIV for his strong remarks against war and violence, hailing the pontiff's message as a moral stand against the killing of innocents and describing his slogan, "I have no fear," as an inspiration for those opposing alleged war crimes by Israel and the United States. 

    In a post on X, Qalibaf wrote, "Honouring Pope Leo's fearless stand! "I have no fear" echoes as he condemns the war crimes of Israel and the US. This slogan lights the path for all who refuse to stay silent on the killing of innocents. @Pontifex leadership inspires millions - thank you for this light!"

    The comments came after Pope Leo XIV reiterated his commitment to peace and spiritual advocacy, stating that he has no intention of engaging in a political confrontation with the United States administration.

    Pope says 'I am no politician'

    When questioned by reporters during his flight to Algeria, the Pontiff said, "I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions: I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a debate with Donald Trump." He further asserted his focus on peace and reconciliation, adding, "Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars. I am not afraid of the Trump administration."

    The Pope maintained that his mission is rooted in faith rather than political engagement, emphasising that the message of the Gospel should not be used for political purposes. "I speak about the Gospel; I am not a politician. I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused in the way some people are doing," he said. Emphasising his role as a global advocate, he stated, "I will continue to speak out loudly against war, to try to promote peace and multilateral dialogue between states in order to seek the right solution to problems."Reiterating the Church's stance, he noted, "The message of the Church is the message of the Gospel: blessed are the peacemakers. I do not see my role as that of a politician; I do not want to enter into a debate with him. Too many people are suffering in the world."

    Trump refuses to apologise

    Refusing to apologise, Trump described Pope Leo's positions as "wrong" and suggested that the pontiff would be "unhappy with the result" of his administration's policies, further intensifying political and diplomatic tensions."I won't apologise to Pope Leo. I think he's very weak on crime and other things," Trump told reporters at the White House.He added, "Pope Leo said wrong things. He was very much against what I'm doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran. Pope Leo would not be happy with the end result. You have hundreds of millions of people dead, and it's not going to happen, so I can't. I think he's very weak on crime and other things, so I'm not... I mean, he went public, I'm just responding to Pope Leo, and you know his brother is a big MAGA person and he's a great guy, Louis."These comments came after Trump launched an all-out attack on Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff in a lengthy post on Truth Social

    Defending his own administration's record-low crime numbers and economic performance, the President urged the pontiff to "focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician."He added that he preferred the Pope's brother, Louis, stating, "Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn't!"The US President intensified these remarks while speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, asserting, "I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess... I am not a fan of Pope Leo."

    The public exchange marks a rare and significant strain in relations between the White House and the Vatican, as Pope Leo XIV has consistently voiced concerns over US military interventions and humanitarian issues.

    (With ANI Inputs)

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