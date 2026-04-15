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Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President presses Pontiff on Iran protester deaths, warns on nukes

Amid escalating conflict with Pope Leo XIV, Trump issued a new statement against the Pontiff over the death of Iranian protesters, and Iran's nuclear program. Check his post here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 10:45 AM IST

Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President presses Pontiff on Iran protester deaths, warns on nukes
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The feud between Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV escalated as the US President on Wednesday issued another attack, urging that someone inform the Pontiff that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, unarmed protesters in the last two months. He stressed that it is absolutely unacceptable for Iran to obtain a nuclear bomb.

Trump vs Pope Leo XIV

“Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable, AMERICA IS BACK!!!' Trump wrote on his Truth Social Platform.

NEFAEF

Earlier, Trump criticised Pope, calling him "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy" over his stance on the Iran war and immigration, while refusing to apologise. Trump described Pope Leo's positions as "wrong" and suggested that the pontiff would be "unhappy with the result" of his administration's policies, further intensifying political and diplomatic tensions."I won't apologise to Pope Leo. I think he's very weak on crime and other things," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Pope Leo XIV, on the other hand, has rejected getting into a political debate, emphasising his message is rooted in the Gospel and focused on promoting peace. "I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions: I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a debate with Donald Trump. Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars. I am not afraid of the Trump administration,' Pope said.

Iran's support for Pope Leo XIV

Amid the spat between US president and pontiff, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf hailed Pope Leo XIV for his strong remarks against war and violence, hailing the pontiff's message as a moral stand against the killing of innocents and describing his slogan, "I have no fear," as an inspiration for those opposing alleged war crimes by Israel and the United States. 

In a post on X, Qalibaf wrote, "Honouring Pope Leo's fearless stand! "I have no fear" echoes as he condemns the war crimes of Israel and the US. This slogan lights the path for all who refuse to stay silent on the killing of innocents. @Pontifex leadership inspires millions - thank you for this light!"

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