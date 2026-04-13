Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President clashes with Pontiff over Iran policy, depicts himself as Jesus

Following his criticism of Pope XIV, Trump posted an AI-generated picture depicting himself performing a miracle. The picture largely symbolises one of the miracles of Jesus described in the Bible, where he is said to have raised Lazarus from the dead.

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Pope Leo ​XIV late on Sunday after the pontiff's criticism of his foreign and immigration policies. Calling Pope 'weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy, Trump said he doesn't want Pope, who is okay with Iran having nuclear weapons. In his Truth Social platform late on Sunday, Trump contrasted the Pope's stance on COVID-19 restrictions on churches with his own policies, mentioning arrests of priests and ministers. He also preferred the Pope's brother, Louis, for being "all MAGA", while disagreeing with the Pope's views on Iran's nuclear weapons and Venezuela, citing crime rates and drug trafficking.

Trump attacks Pope Leo XIV, depicts himself as Jesus

Following his criticism of Pope XIV, Trump posted an AI-generated picture depicting himself performing a miracle. The picture largely symbolises one of the miracles of Jesus described in the Bible, where he is said to have raised Lazarus from the dead. The public attack marks a significant escalation in an already strained relationship between the two leaders. Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, has repeatedly voiced concerns over US policies and military interventions abroad, calling for diplomacy and humanitarian considerations.

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about “fear” of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart. I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t! I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country," wrote Trump.

Trump asserted that he's doing what he was elected to do, highlighting low crime numbers and a strong stock market. "And I don’t want a Pope who criticises the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History," he added.

Further, Trump claimed that the Pope's election was a surprise and only happened because the Church wanted to deal with him. He urged the Pope to focus on being a great spiritual leader rather than a politician. "Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I weren’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested. Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!, " he signed off.









(With ANI inputs)









