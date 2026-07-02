FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shah Rukh Khan unveils Knight Riders Cricket Ground in LA, calls it a dream turned reality: 'A place built not just for...'

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Knight Riders Cricket Ground in LA

Ram Mandir donation theft case: UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary says 'no one will be spared'

Ram Mandir donation case: UP BJP chief says 'no one will be spared'

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt notifies permanent winter pollution master plan

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt notifies permanent winter pollution policy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Trump vows to block China from controlling Panama Canal — Why it matters to Washington?

Trump's remarks referred to the US decision to transfer control of the canal under the 1977 Torrijos-Carter Treaties, a process that culminated with Panama assuming full control of the waterway in 1999.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 07:24 AM IST

Trump vows to block China from controlling Panama Canal — Why it matters to Washington?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump said that the United States should never have handed over control of the Panama Canal, arguing that Panama increased transit fees after taking control and warning that China is seeking to gain influence over the strategic waterway.

Speaking at the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora on Wednesday (local time), Trump criticised the historical decision to transfer control of the canal and vowed the US would not allow China to take over.

"The Panama Canal, so we gave it away. The first thing they did, you know what they did? They raised the prices for the ships by four times, and they didn't lose one ship. And then they raised it again twice, and they didn't lose one ship. All they did was make tremendous amounts of money for years and years. How stupid was that?" Trump said.

"And now China's trying to take over the Panama Canal, and we're not going to let that happen, okay? And that was not part of the script because I don't really have a script because this thing doesn't work," he added.

Trump's remarks referred to the US decision to transfer control of the canal under the 1977 Torrijos-Carter Treaties, a process that culminated with Panama assuming full control of the waterway in 1999.

Meanwhile, Trump renewed his criticism of the Supreme Court's handling of birthright citizenship while praising recent rulings that he said restored presidential authority and reinforced a merit-based system.

Speaking at the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, Trump said he believed the court had erred on birthright citizenship but expressed confidence the issue would eventually be resolved.

"We'll take care of the birthright citizenship because that was not meant for rich people from other countries. It was meant for the babies of slaves. If you look at it, it was a month after the Civil War ended that it went through. That's because it was meant for the babies of slaves. It wasn't meant for rich people from China. They came over in Gulfstreams," Trump said.

"I believe, no, I know they got it wrong, but that's okay," he added.

Trump also hailed a recent Supreme Court ruling that he said restored significant authority to the presidency. The US Supreme Court on June 29 significantly expanded President Donald Trump's authority to remove leaders of executive branch agencies, overturning a 91-year-old precedent that limited the President's power to dismiss Senate-confirmed officials.

"You know, a little while ago, not in yesterday's decisions where we actually had a good day except for birthright citizenship, we had something that gives back tremendous power to the President of the United States, and we won that, I think, 6 to 3," he said.

"It was taken away from another Roosevelt. It was taken away from FDR in 1932. For almost a hundred years, that's been up for grabs. It was called the Slaughter case, and a lot of people didn't think it would ever be won. We won it two days ago in the Supreme Court," Trump said.

"It gives power back to the president at a time when the president really needs power. It was the most important decision of all of them, I think," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shah Rukh Khan unveils Knight Riders Cricket Ground in LA, calls it a dream turned reality: 'A place built not just for...'
Shah Rukh Khan unveils Knight Riders Cricket Ground in LA
Trump vows to block China from controlling Panama Canal — Why it matters to Washington?
Trump vows to block China from controlling Panama Canal — Why it matters to US?
FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi - Golden Boot race reaches boiling point
FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi - Golden Boot race reaches
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium rally from 2-0 down to stun Senegal in extra-time classic
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium rally from 2-0 down to stun Senegal in extra-time
Ram Mandir donation theft case: UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary says 'no one will be spared'
Ram Mandir donation case: UP BJP chief says 'no one will be spared'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement