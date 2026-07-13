Trump vows harder strike after broken deal, warns US will 'run' Strait of Hormuz; Iran responds

In response to Trump's latest warning, the unified command of Iran’s armed forces has warned against trying to intervene in the Strait of Hormuz. Details inside.

Amid ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States would probably control the vital waterway and should be reimbursed for controlling ​it. "We're going to keep the straight, and we'll probably run it. ‌We'll become the guardians of the strait. Maybe we'll call it the guardian angel of the strait. And we should be reimbursed for that," he said in a phone interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program.

Further, Trump issued yet another warning to Iran, while accusing it of violating the interim agreement(MoU). “It was a done deal, and then they broke it. They always break it. We’ve had 10 deals with these people – and so we’re just going to hit them very hard,” a White House statement quoted the president as saying. "They’re a bad group of people. They’ve been this way for a long time,” Trump added.

In response to Trump's latest warning, the unified command of Iran’s armed forces has warned against trying to intervene in the Strait of Hormuz and threatened attacks against those who collaborate with Washington, as reported by Al Jazeera, citing state broadcaster IRIB.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, in comments carried by state broadcaster IRIB, said the Iranian forces will “deal severely with any disruption and insecurity” outside Tehran’s designated route. “Any cooperation with the United States and logistical support for that country’s aggressor army will be considered a war against Iran’s sovereignty and national security,” Zolfaghari said, adding the war could “engulf all the countries in the region”.

The control of the Strait of Hormuz has become a main point in the ongoing conflict. Tehran said on Sunday that passage remained ​suspended, and that permits would be issued once "stability and calm" were restored.