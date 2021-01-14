US: Trump urges 'NO violence' as he faces historic second impeachment following Capitol riots

As US outgoing President Donald Trump faced a second impeachment following the Capitol riots last week, Trump on Wednesday urged calm and said he opposed any violence among supporters. This he said even as Congress debated his impeachment for inciting insurrection.

After about an hour of House debate during which Democrats accused him of "incitement of insurrection," the White House put out a 'Statement from the President,' saying "there must be NO violence."

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for," Trump said in a statement released by the White House. "I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You."

With just one week left in office, the While House has not said if the president will be watching the impeachment debate and vote as he did in 2020 and it was unclear if he will be heard from at all.

On Tuesday, Trump for the first time broke his public silence since the Capitol attack. Speaking to reporters he claimed himself to be a victim and lashed out at the Democrats' impeachment effort. "On the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics,” Trump said. "It's ridiculous. It’s absolutely ridiculous. This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it, and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing."

On January 6 this year, a group of Donald Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election.

The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social media platforms including twitter which has permanently banned him.

