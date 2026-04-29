Trump turns down Iran offer, says blockade won’t lift without nuclear agreement

US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's offer to open the Strait of Hormuz first and lifting of the naval blockade. Know more what he said after sharing an AI-Generated image of himself, holding a gun on his TruthSocial handle.

US President Trump said that he would continue to keep the naval blockade until Iran agrees to the deal. (Picture Credits: X/realDonaldTrump)

In an interview with Axios on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that he would continue with the naval blockade until Iran agrees to deal with the United States, specifically concerning the nuclear program. Trump has rejected the Iranian proposal to first open the Strait of Hormuz and lift the blockade, while postponing the nuclear talks to a later stage.

''The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing. They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can't have a nuclear weapon,'' Trump told Axios.

Earlier today, Trump shared an AI-Generated image of himself on his TruthSocial handle, holding a rifle with a warning to Iran with a tagline, which reads, ''No more Mr Nice Guy'.

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