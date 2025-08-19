Trump trade adviser claims India's purchase of Russian oil funding Ukraine war, warns 'If India wants to...'

US Trade Adviser Peter Navarro slammed India's oil imports from Russia, claiming that New Delhi's purchases are providing Moscow with the dollars it needs to fund its war efforts in Ukraine.

As India continues to buy Russian oil, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro claimed that New Delhi’s purchases were funding Moscow's war in Ukraine. He termed the India trade relation with Russia as ‘opportunistic’ while stating that the country was using dollars earned from trade with America to buy oil from Russia. He warned New Delhi to cut off access to US markets if it doesn’t change its policy.



Trump trade adviser warns India about the ongoing oil trade with Russia

"If India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the US, it needs to start acting like one," Navarro wrote in an opinion piece published in the Financial Times, as reported by Reuters.

His opinion piece comes after the US administration doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, citing India's ongoing oil trade with Russia as the reason. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, bringing the total tariff burden to 50%. However, India condemned the move, calling it ‘unfair’, citing that it had the right to pursue energy diversification and protect its national interests.



Also read: Donald Trump AGAIN claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'They were shooting...'

“As Russia continues to hammer Ukraine, helped by India’s financial support, American (and European) taxpayers are then forced to spend tens of billions more to help Ukraine’s defence. Meanwhile, India keeps slamming the door on American exports through high tariffs and trade barriers. More than 300,000 soldiers and civilians have been killed, while NATO’s eastern flank grows more exposed and the West foots the bill for India’s oil laundering,” wrote Navarro.



India cosying up to China and Russia, says Navarro

Navarro also claimed that it was risky to transfer cutting-edge US military capabilities to India as New Delhi was "now cosying up to both Russia and China." Navarro also noted defence technology transfers from US firms to India, and opined that building factories in India and transferring sensitive technologies does not help improve Washington’s trade balance with New Delhi.



(With inputs from syndicated feed)