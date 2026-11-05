'Trump Total Defeat' trends on Weibo with 70 million views after Republican defeat in US midterms

'Trump Total Defeat' hashtag goes viral on Weibo with 70M views after Republican midterm loss. China Foreign Ministry Mao Ning calls it domestic affair, eyes Trump-Xi summit.

As Chinese netizens pored over wreckage of Republican losses in midterm US elections, hashtag "Trump Total Defeat" went viral on microblogging platform Weibo, garnering more than 70 million views by Wednesday evening.

Officials in Beijing, however, quickly signaled business as usual. Mao Ning, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, described elections as US "domestic affair" during regular briefing, while showing faith in advancing "understandings reached by two heads of state," Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, whose third summit of year unfolds in two weeks.

Beijing signals business as usual despite 70 million views

China will "expand cooperation, and build a China-US relationship based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation," Mao said.

After Trump's return to White House, Beijing endured a sweeping trade war in 2025 that took tariff rates to triple digits. Since then, however, China has stabilized relationship with US, ushering in mutual period of strategic stability that's seen Washington show restraint on chip curbs and on its support for Taiwan.

As Trump enters lame-duck stage of presidency, foreign policy will remain one of key levers under his control, sowing risk of renewed turbulence should he aim to set new agendas. Even so, prominent voices in China expect bilateral calm to last.

"The overall stability is sustainable at least 'till end of this term," said Da Wei, director of the Centre for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University. "But within this framework of stability, I expect more noise and more pressure from Congress."

Chinese netizens mock MAGA, call it empty slogan

On China's X-like Weibo, users were less restrained as scale of electoral rout became clear.

"Trump's total defeat demonstrates that relying on incitement of emotions and creation of division is not sustainable path to governance," a Weibo commentator with 4 million followers wrote. "Once 'Make America Great Again' was reduced to empty slogan, all that remained was fractured society and tarnished international reputation."

Two years after Trump swept to victory determined to ratchet up economic confrontation with Beijing, US president is now acting as restraint on lawmakers with far more hawkish views on China. Series of bills pending in Congress would tighten US export curbs.

Match Act, for example, would direct administration to identify chip equipment and Chinese manufacturing facilities that should be restricted, while pressing allies to adopt controls just as stringent as those faced by US companies.

Democratic-led Congress may lead to more oversight of administration's tariff exemptions, enforcement of export controls and deals involving sensitive semiconductor technology, said Ben Kostrzewa, international trade lawyer at Hogan Lovells and former US trade official.

'New Equilibrium' after trade war

But after bruising standoff over almost 10 years of trade wars led to state of "mutually assured disruption" between the world's two biggest economies, pragmatism will likely prevail, said Henry Huiyao Wang, founder of the Centre for China and Globalisation think tank.

"This new equilibrium will force both sides to work together," he said. "Any sanctions or unilateral behaviour would do damage on both sides and lead to a lose-lose situation."

Trump administration has held up $14 billion arms package for Taiwan, after already approving record weapons sales to Taipei in December last year