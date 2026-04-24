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Trump to use nuclear weapon against Iran? US President says Tehran running out of time: ‘The clock is ticking’

Trump indicated he is not rushing into an agreement with Tehran. He said he is focused on securing a durable, long-term deal rather than a quick resolution.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 08:15 AM IST

Trump to use nuclear weapon against Iran? US President says Tehran running out of time: ‘The clock is ticking’
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he would not use a nuclear weapon in the conflict with Iran, saying that such weapons should never be used by anyone. He argued that conventional American strikes had already caused heavy damage. 

Trump also warned Tehran that "the clock is ticking" on a deal, as the USS George HW Bush became the third US carrier to enter the region.

Conventional strikes already “decimated” Iran, Trump says

When asked by reporters at the White House whether he would use such a weapon, Trump said there was no justification for deploying nuclear arms. "Why would I use a nuclear weapon? We've totally, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He maintained that Iran had already been "decimated" through conventional means and stressed that such weapons should never be used. "No, I wouldn't use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody," he added.

Addressing the diplomatic side, Trump indicated he is not rushing into an agreement with Tehran. He said he is focused on securing a durable, long-term deal rather than a quick resolution. Trump noted that Iran may have attempted to rebuild parts of its military during a recent two-week ceasefire. Any such recovery, he asserted, could be rapidly undone. Iran’s naval forces, air force and air defence systems, according to him, have been largely destroyed.

USS George HW Bush joins two other carriers in region

Amid a fragile pause in hostilities, the USS George HW Bush has entered the area of operations under US Central Command. This makes it the third US aircraft carrier deployed in the region. The carrier is currently in the Indian Ocean. The USS Abraham Lincoln is stationed in the Arabian Sea and the USS Gerald R Ford is in the Red Sea. The Bush departed from Norfolk, Virginia, in late March. It initially crossed the Atlantic before taking an unusual southern route around the Horn of Africa en route to the Middle East.

The Bush, which left its home port of Norfolk, Va. at the end of March, proceeded to sail across the Atlantic Ocean but then made the unusual choice to turn south and sail around the Horn of Africa before heading north toward the waters of the Middle East.

Trump rejects media claims on ending conflict

In a post on Truth Social, Trump dismissed suggestions that he was eager to end the conflict. He criticised sections of the media and questioned their credibility. "Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the sea, their Air Force is demolished, their anti-aircraft and radar systems are gone, their leaders are no longer with us, and the blockade is airtight and strong," he said. "Time is not on their side." He added that any deal would only be finalised when it aligns with US interests, those of its allies and broader global stability, stressing that "the clock is ticking" for Iran.

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