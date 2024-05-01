FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump to 'kill' Ali Khamenei? US senator sends warning to Iranian leader amid violent protests

US embassy issues BIG warning for visa applicants: 'You could be permanently banned if...'

DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh temporarily halts visa services due to...

Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash

Central Railway services hit as fire beaks out in train filled with garbage in Mumbai's Kurla

US-Venezuela conflict: Delcy Rodrigues issues BIG statement against US, opens to partnership with...

Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job at Meesho due to...

Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, goes past Babar Azam with unprecedented youth cricket feat

IMD weather update: Cold wave, dense fog to continue in North India; check forecast for Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Trump to 'kill' Ali Khamenei? US senator sends warning to Iranian leader amid violent protests

Trump to 'kill' Khamenei? US senator warns Iran leader amid protests

DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash

Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

HomeWorld

WORLD

Trump to 'kill' Ali Khamenei? US senator sends warning to Iranian leader amid violent protests

Graham's comments come amid heightened tensions following Trump's threat of an intervention in the protests in Iran. The US president had earlier said that Washington was "locked and loaded" to respond if authorities in the Islamic Republic used violence against peaceful protesters.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 01:22 AM IST

Trump to 'kill' Ali Khamenei? US senator sends warning to Iranian leader amid violent protests
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States senator Lindsey Graham has issued a stark warning to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, asserting that US President Donald Trump would "kill" him if his regime continued to harm civilians amid protests spreading across several Iranian provinces triggered by inflation and public anger over government policies. In an interview with Fox News, Graham showed solidarity with the protesters in Iran, who have taken to the streets to demonstrate against the regime.

Graham, a Republican, warned Khamenei of US intervention in the region, saying it would result in his death if he continued to "kill and terrorise" the people of the Islamic Republic. "To the People of Iran, we stand with you tonight. We stand for you taking back your country from the Ayatollah, who kills you and terrorises the world. We pray for you. We support you. Donald J. Trump is not Barack Obama. He has your back," the senator said in the interview. "To the Ayatollah: you need to understand, if you keep killing your people who are demanding a better life, Donald J Trump is going to kill you. To the Ayatollah and his thugs: if you keep killing your people in defiance of President Trump, you are going to wake up dead," he added.

Graham's comments come amid heightened tensions following Trump's threat of an intervention in the protests in Iran. The US president had said that Washington was "locked and loaded" to respond if authorities in the Islamic Republic used violence against peaceful protesters. In a post on Truth Social, Trump had said: "If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" People in Iran continue to protest against rising prices and economic hardship, pouring into the streets across provinces, with some protests escalating into fatal confrontations with security forces, CNN reported.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump to 'kill' Ali Khamenei? US senator sends warning to Iranian leader amid violent protests
Trump to 'kill' Khamenei? US senator warns Iran leader amid protests
US embassy issues BIG warning for visa applicants: 'You could be permanently banned if...'
US embassy's BIG warning for visa applicants: 'You could be banned if...'
DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal
DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal
Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh temporarily halts visa services due to...
Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh temporarily halts visa services due to...
Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash
Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement