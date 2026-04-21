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Trump to Iran ahead of talks: Free 8 women facing execution; ‘Great start to negotiations’; Details here

Trump’s post referred to eight young women who are said to be at risk of execution over January protests or on suspicion of helping the enemy during the US-Israel-Iran war.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 08:58 PM IST

Trump to Iran ahead of talks: Free 8 women facing execution; ‘Great start to negotiations’; Details here
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Ahead of the second round of talks with Iran, US President Donald Trump publicly urged Iran to release eight women whom the regime is allegedly set to execute. The president said the act would be a means of building goodwill with Washington and a 'great start to negotiations'.

Taking to his Truth Social Platform, Trump wrote, "To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Trump urges Iran: Who are these 8 women at risk of execution?

Trump’s post referred to eight young women who are said to be at risk of execution over January protests or on suspicion of helping the enemy during the US-Israel-Iran war. Iran’s judiciary chief recently urged courts to “speed up the issuing of sentences for executions”. 

They are Bita Hemmati, Ghazal Ghalandari, Golnaz Naraghi, Venus Hossein Nejad, Panah Movahedi, Ensieh Nejati, Mahboubeh Shabani and Diana Taher Abadi. The group is reported to include two teenagers. Their crime is reportedly to speak out and protest against the Iranian regime’s atrocities and to demand freedom and democracy.  

Trump defends Operation Midnight Hammer

In another statement on Truth Social, Trump defended 'Operation Midnight Hammer' and warned critics not to “demean or criticise it. He He claimed he “totally obliterated the Nuclear Dust locations to the point where bloodthirsty Iran has been unable to get to it, or dig it out.” Aiming at Democratic leaders and media outlets, he wrote, “Never allow the Traitor Democrats like Low IQ person Hakeem Jeffries, or Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, or the totally corrupt Fake News Media such as the phony and decaying Wall Street Journal, the Failing New York Times (Subscriptions way down!), or dying ‘60 Minutes,’ to demean or criticize” the operation. He signed off, “Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT.”

Trump's remarks come at a time when a second round of US-Iran talks is expected in Pakistan this week. While Iran has not officially confirmed its participation, US Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow, according to Al Jazeera.

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