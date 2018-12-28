Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border if Democrats don't agree to wall funding

US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to "entirely close" the Southern border with Mexico and change the immigration laws if the opposition Democrats did not agree to his demand of funding for a border wall.

As part of the partial government shutdown headed to enter the new year, Trump also threatened to end all US aid to three Latin American countries--Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras-- arguing that these nations have done nothing to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the US."We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with. Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve," Trump said in a series of four tweets.

Trump is asking more than USD 5 billion to build a border wall which he argues is essential to end the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States."The United States looses soooo much money on Trade with Mexico under NAFTA, over 75 Billion Dollars a year (not including Drug Money which would be many times that amount), that I would consider closing the Southern Border a 'profit making operation'," the US President tweeted.

"We build a wall or close the Southern Border. Bring our car industry back into the United States where it belongs. Go back to pre-NAFTA, before so many of our companies and jobs were so foolishly sent to Mexico. Either we build (finish) the Wall or we close the Border..," Trump said.Democratic leader, Nancy Pelosi, who is the Speaker-designate to the House of Representatives beginning January 3, said that her party which will have a majority in the lower chambers next year will vote for a responsible end to the ongoing government shutdown.

"We will vote swiftly to reopen government and show that Democrats will govern responsibly in stark contrast to this chaotic White House," Pelosi said in a statement. The New York Times and other media outlets reported that the Democrats are considering ways to end the shutdown without giving Trump the funds for a border wall.

Trump also threatened three Latin American countries to end US aid. "Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are doing nothing for the United States but taking our money. Word is that a new Caravan is forming in Honduras and they are doing nothing about it. We will be cutting off all aid to these 3 countries - taking advantage of US for years," he said.