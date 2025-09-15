Trump threatens to call national emergency in Washington DC, criticises Mayor Muriel Bowser, know why

Huma Qureshi engaged: Meet Rachit Singh, Maharani actress' rumoured fiancé, acting coach who trained Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal
WORLD
US President Donald Trump warned that he would take federal action and call national emergency if Washington DC. He gave the warning to prevent Washington DC authorities from ending cooperation between the Metropolitan Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) warned that he would take federal action and call national emergency if Washington DC authorities end cooperation between the Metropolitan Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying he "won't allow crime to return."
“The Federal Government, under my auspices as President of the United States of America, has stepped into the complete criminal mess that was Washington, DC, our Nation's Capital. Because of this, DC has gone from one of the most dangerous and murder ridden cities in the USA, and even around the World, to one of the safest - In just a few weeks,” Trump said in a post on his social media Truth Social.
“The ‘place’ is absolutely booming, with restaurants, stores, and businesses packed and, for the first time in decades, virtually NO CRIME. It has been a beautiful thing to watch,” he added.
The President accused Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser of bowing to “Radical Left Democrats,” noting, “Now, under pressure from the Radical Left Democrats, Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has presided over this violent criminal takeover of our Capital for years, has informed the Federal Government that the Metropolitan Police Department will no longer cooperate with ICE in removing and relocating dangerous illegal aliens.”
Trump warned that such a move could undo recent progress. “If I allowed this to happen, CRIME would come roaring back,” he said, assuring residents and businesses of his support. “To the people and businesses of Washington, DC, DON'T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON'T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN.”
The US President said he would not hesitate to escalate federal control. “I'll call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he wrote. Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who had earlier credited Trump's expansion of federal law enforcement for helping bring down crime in the city, had signed an order instructing local agencies to coordinate with federal authorities.