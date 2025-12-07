Trump targets 'censorship', denies visas to fact-checkers, content moderators

The memo directs consular officials not to issue visas to anyone seen as being “responsible for, or complicit in, censorship or attempted censorship of protected expression in the United States.”This policy applies to all visa types, but focuses on H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers.

Amid a massive US immigration crackdown, the Donald Trump administration has now issued a directive to reject visa applications from individuals involved in fact-checking, content moderation, compliance, or online safety roles, citing "censorship" of protected expression in the US, according to a State Department memo obtained by Reuters. This move is expected to significantly impact tech workers, particularly those from India, who are among the largest recipients of H-1B visas.



US to reject visa applications of fact-checkers, censors

The memo directs consular officials not to issue visas to anyone seen as being “responsible for, or complicit in, censorship or attempted censorship of protected expression in the United States.”This policy applies to all visa types, including journalists and tourists, but primarily focuses on H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers in tech and related fields. The directive further imposes scrutinising visa applicants' professional histories, LinkedIn profiles, and social media accounts for involvement in activities like fact-checking, content moderation, and online safety. This move targets individuals who may have contributed to "censorship" of protected American expression, potentially rendering them ineligible for entry.

It appears that the US Trump administration is targeting online safety professionals, including those combating child sexual abuse material and harmful online content, by restricting their visa applications. This move is seen as a defence of free speech, citing the president's experience with social media bans. UK officials enforcing the Online Safety Act 2023, which fines social media companies for breaches like cyberflashing or promoting self-harm, may also face visa restrictions.

A State Department spokesperson said, “While we do not comment on allegedly leaked documents, make no mistake, the Administration has made clear that it defends Americans' freedom of expression against foreigners who wish to censor them. We do not support aliens coming to the US to work as censors muzzling Americans. Allowing foreigners to lead this type of censorship would both insult and injure the American people,” as reported by The Guardian.



US broadens 'America First' framework

Meanwhile, White House earlier highlighted fresh momentum behind its immigration agenda, tying employment-related restrictions to its broader "America First" policy framework. It added, "President Trump is cracking down on work permits and tightening the vetting process."In line with this approach, the US government has rolled out enhanced screening requirements for H-1B visa applicants and their H-4 dependents, introducing mandatory social media checks from December 15.