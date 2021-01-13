Trump supporter in horn hat who breached US Capitol hasn't eaten jail food because it is not organic

In a shocking incident on January 6, massive violence erupted in the US Capitol hill, when an aggressive group of Trump supporters stormed the premises to stop the congressional certification of Democrat US President-elect Joe Biden as the winner. During the protest, a young man stood out in a horn hat, who was later identified as Jake Angeli and is now in custody.

As per a report by US publisher ABC15, the public defender told Judge Deborah Fine in court on Monday that Chansley was on an extremely restrictive diet, perhaps for religious reasons, and had not eaten since he was taken into custody.

The publication also quoted his mother Martha Chansley saying that he gets sick if he doesn't eat organic food. "He gets very sick if he doesn't eat organic food - literally will get physically sick," she said.

On January 6, the US Department of Justice said that Chansley turned himself in after called the FBI's Washington office and saying he came as part of a group effort with other 'patriots' from Arizona.

Several photographs from the violence site revealed Angeli violently entering the Capitol building along with other protestors. He was also spotted on the dais of the US Senate, where he was posing for a photo stretching his right arm while holding a US flag in the left hand.

Chansley rejoiced about the breaching of the capitol building saying "The fact that we had a bunch of traitors in office, hunkered down, put on gas masks and retreat to their underground bunker, I consider that a win," he said to NBC News, the accused is now facing several federal charges.

This is not the first time that Chansley was involved in such protests, earlier, in 2019 he was found protesting outside the Arizona Capitol shouting about various conspiracy tales, most related to the wide-ranging beliefs supporting QAnon.